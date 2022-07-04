4 DANGEROUS Websites You Should Never Visit and Why

Browsing the internet is an act of entertainment and quite pleasurable for many people. However, the ideal is to be aware of some risks, as there are dangerous sites and that can put your privacy and information in a tricky situation.

1 – Sites to download files via Torrent

Although Torrent’s popularity has waned due to the new possibilities for sharing content, it still exists. Something that hasn’t changed, on the other hand, is the high risk of downloading files from specialized websites.

What happens is that the downloads are sent directly from other computers. This means that they may be infected with viruses and malware. If it is necessary to access Torrent sites, always keep your antivirus updated and active.

2 – Beware of fake online sales sites

Unfortunately, there are several online sales sites that are fake. Cybercriminals copy web pages from large companies and put them on the air to make fake sales. This means that the money is passed on to the crook and the consumer does not get the desired goods.

To avoid scams, check the URL of the page to see if it matches reality. Contact support and go to the company’s official website before buying something only on a sale page.

3 – Beware of websites for adults

Explicit content is often hosted on unreliable pages. There are several websites that pose dangers to users and can infect computers.

If the page asks to install any external codec, deny it and be careful about it.

4 – Sites with “clickbait” news

The famous “clickbait” is a practice made to attract the attention of the internet user. Just put a catchy title and arouse the user’s curiosity for him to click on the news.

Whenever you see a news item with an exaggerated title, be suspicious and avoid clicking on it to avoid contacting dangerous sites.

Finally, a useful tip is to be wary of strange URLs, full of weird numbers and signs. If the subject of the URL is different from the subject of the searched content, avoid clicking on it.