4th of July parade is interrupted by gunfire in Illinois city, USA | World

Police were called after gunshots caused people watching the July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, to run for cover.

There are reports of injuries, but authorities have not officially confirmed this information so far. ABC has heard from sources that a gunman may still be on the loose.

Ambulances and police cars are on site. Videos of the incident show people being loaded into ambulances.

The parade was stopped about 10 minutes after it started at 10 am (local time) when noise began that sounded like gunshots.

A reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times reported that he saw blankets covering what would have been three bloodied bodies and five other injured and bloodied people near the parade stage. Several witnesses said they heard several shots fired. A witness said he counted more than 20 shots.

Some of the injured were taken to Highland Park Hospital.

A journalist from the CBS network was watching the parade. She said she was close to the scene when she heard what appeared to be gunfire. She and her family lay down on the floor and quickly ran to the car in a nearby garage.

“Everyone ran, hiding and screaming,” she said. “It was extremely terrifying. It was very scary. We are very lucky, we got out very quickly.”

The 4th of July is the date of one of the biggest national festivals of the United States.

Americans celebrate their “Independence Day” with different activities, one of the most popular being the fireworks display, which takes place across the country.