A lot of cash! Vidal’s salary in Flamengo is released

At 35 years of age, the renowned Vidal, champion for almost all the clubs he played in his career, will be the great reinforcement of the Brazilian football window. Flamengo sent a two-season agreement with the Chilean, who is waiting in Rio to undergo examinations and sign a contract.

Vidal arrives in Brazilian football after making his name in European football. Created by Colo-Colo, he soon arrived blind in the old continent, where he signed with Bayer. After the German club, he went through Juve, Bayern, Barcelona and Inter, his last team. In all these teams mentioned (except Bayer), Vidal won at least one title.

At Flamengo, Vidal will have one of the highest salaries of Dorival Jr’s team. In two years of contract, Flamengo will pay R$ 20 million to count on Chilean football. In other words, Vidal will receive a monthly amount of R$ 1.1 million. The amount paid will be at the level of Gabriel Barbosa and David Luiz, for example.

Vidal arrives at Flamengo to be the absolute starter in the midfield of Dorival’s team. The tendency is that the player will form a pair with the young promise João Gomes, silver of the house – if Wendel, from Zenit, is not hired.

Flamengo

Flamengo intends to announce the signing of Vidal this week. The club is just waiting for the Chilean to arrive in Rio to be able to make the announcement on social media. The idea is to break engagement records.