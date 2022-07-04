A new gaffe is recorded in Pantanal, this time in a scene by Maria Bruaca; check out

After error during scene of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), Pantanal committed a new gaffe. This time, the scene, which aired this Saturday (2), involved the character of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

During a conversation between the character and her employee Zefa (Paula Teixeira), Tenório’s wife (Murilo Benefício) opens a pan that is on the stove, takes a ladle and starts stirring what was supposed to be soup, but it was just water.

The mistake happened while Maria Bruaca was talking about her fears about Guta (Julia Dalavia) leaving with her half-brother Marcelo (Lucas Leto) to visit the Pantanal farm.

The girl’s mother’s concern occurs because, despite being brothers, the characters had already related before, when they didn’t know they were children of the same father.

There was almost no sexual relationship between the brothers.

Watch the scene where Maria Bruaca “cooks water”

Young man eats from an empty plate



Viewers were surprised by a curious error in the episode of Pantanal on Friday (1st)

The image circulated on social media and shows Jove, at the table with an empty plate. In the scene, the character is pretending to eat with cutlery.

Young man eating from empty plate.



Jove then appears eating an omelet in the next scene.

Jove eating in 'Pantanal'.



With information from On Off