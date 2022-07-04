ACRE: Department of Health competition offers vacancies for three levels of schooling

according to notice, there are opportunities for the positions of: Administrative Agent (100); Pharmacy Assistant (4); Ambulance Driver (13); Laboratory Technician in Clinical Analysis (44); Orthopedic and Orthopedic Prosthesis Technician (1); Radiology Technician (34); Occupational Safety Technician (1); Social Worker (15); Biologist (6); Dental Surgeon (4); Nurse (54); Electrical Engineer (1); Electronic Engineer (1); Sanitary Engineer (1); Pharmacist (15); Physiotherapist (14); Speech therapist (1); Anesthesiologist (5); Anesthesiologist (15); Cardiologist (6); Head and Neck Surgeon (5); Vascular and Peripheral Surgeon (5); Gastroenterologist Surgeon (2); General Surgeon (10); Physician Surgeon Oncology (3); Pediatric Surgeon (1); Plastic Surgeon (2); Thoracic Surgeon (2); Doctor (65); Dermatologist (4); Occupational Physician (3); Endocrinologist and Metabologist (4); Physician Internal Medicine (10); Gastroenterologist (2); Medical Genetics (1); Hematologist and Hemotherapist (5); Physician Infectious Diseases (2); Intensive Care Physician (7); Pediatric Intensive Care Physician (5); Mastologist (3); Nephrologist (5); Pediatric Nephrologist (1); Neonatologist (6); Neurosurgeon (2); Neurologist (5); Neuropediatrician (4); Obstetrician and Gynecologist (25); Ophthalmologist (5); Oncologist (5); Orthopedist and Traumatologist (5); Otorhinolaryngologist (4); Pathologist (2); Pediatrician (23); Pulmonologist and Tisiologist (3); Psychiatrist Physician (6); Radiologist (4); Radiotherapist Doctor (4); Rheumatologist (3); Urologist (6); Nutritionist (10); Psychologist (18).

If approved, the professionals must work 30 hours per week, with monthly remuneration ranging from R$ 1,392.81 to R$ 11,096.93.

To participate

Interested parties can apply exclusively online, from 8:00 a.m. on June 28, 2022 until 9:00 p.m. on July 27, 2022, observing local time in the city of Rio Branco – AC, on site from the organizer. Enrollment will only be effected upon payment of a fee in the amount of R$ 53.00 to R$ 72.00. The exemption can be requested until June 30, 2022.

As a form of classification, candidates will be evaluated through an objective and discursive test, scheduled for September 4, 2022. Higher-level positions will also undergo a title test.

Validity

The period of validity of this public tender is two years, counting from the date of publication of the approval of its final result, and may be extended once, for an equal period.