Actress Claudia Raia tells requirement for Ingrid Guimarães party

Claudia Raia comments on requirements of actress Ingrid Guimarães’ party

Next Tuesday, the 5th, actress Ingrid Guimarães turns 50 years old. However, the actress took advantage of the weekend to gather celebrities at a party in Rio de Janeiro.

One of the guests at the party was the great actress Claudia Raia, who, in turn, gave what was one of the requirements to enter the event. Such a requirement was about the colors of clothing: to wear lilac and purple.

With videos published in her instagram stories, actress Claudia Raia appeared alongside her husband, Jarbas Homem de Mello, telling the saga to get the look for her friend’s party.

“I want to share something with you, because my friend Ingrid Guimarães is passionate about the color lilac, the color purple. And everyone is going crazy in São Paulo, in all the capitals of this country, looking for a purple outfit. A little madness! So, I wanted to tell you, Ingrid, it’s ok, it’s your birthday, it’s 50 years, we love you, but you’ve been a lot of work, okay, friend? That’s all I wanted to point out”, joked Claudia Raia.

Several celebrities attended the party.

Ingrid Guimarães’ birthday brought together great celebrities, names such as Angélica, Luciano Huck, Larissa Manoela, Carolina Dieckmann, Giovanna Antonelli and Lazaro Ramos, and Flávia Alessandra with Otaviano Costa were present at the muse’s party.

Claudia Raia has a crying crisis after the end of her marriage and needs to be rushed to the rescue by an actress; understand William Bonner’s wife detonates what Claudia Raia did and releases the verb: “Someone appears talking about you” Alexandre Frota, after having his intimate secret wide open, condemns Claudia Raia and threatens: “If I start talking”

At the party were also the participants of the current edition of Dança dos Famosos, which has its grand finale this Sunday. Among them were actress Jessica Ellen, influencer Gkay and presenter Rafa Kalimann.

Other famous people who attended the party were Dani Calabresa, Thales Bretas, Marcos Veras, Bruno Garcia, Sheron Menezzes and Saulo Bernard, Tiago Abravanel and Fernando Poli and João Vicente de Castro.