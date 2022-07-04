After Fátima Bernardes leaves Globo, Ana Maria’s salary is exposed

With the departure of Fátima Bernardes do Encontro, Ana Maria Braga becomes the highest paid presenter on Globo

Ana Maria Braga must be jumping for joy. In addition to being able to wake up later with the change of the “Mais Você” schedule, even more with the new phase of the “Meeting”, after leaving Fátima Bernardes that opened this gap, she also ended up becoming one of the best paid presenters on TV Globo.

This Monday, July 4th, Globo’s “Super Manhãs” will begin, where the “Encontro” will be presented by Patricia Poeta and Manoel Soares starting at 9:30 am, right after the “Bom Dia Brasil”, and then, Ana Maria Braga will enter with “Mais Você”, arriving until the 11:45 am band.

Ana Maria Braga, in addition to the time change, he still has his contract guaranteed with Globo until 2025. However, according to the TV Observatory portal, the blonde will earn a fortune of R$ 2 million reais monthly to be ahead of “Mais Você”, including its merchans, an increase of R$ 200 thousand from what she previously earned.

RELEVANT CHANGE IN THE MORNINGS

Globe’s director, Amauri Soares, explained at a press conference last week, the reason for the change in schedule. “Through studies on the behavior of those who assist us [a Globo]we understand that two major topics are of interest at the moment: the news of the day and varieties.”, he began about the strategy.

“Evaluating our schedule, we think it makes more sense for the Meeting, with its DNA of current affairs, to dialogue and be closer to the morning news, in a more fluid transition to lunchtime, when Mais Você and all its well-established entertainment potential”, explained the director of Globo about the changes in the morning schedule.