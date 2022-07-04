After victory at UFC 276, André Sergipano challenges Derek Brunson: “It’s my target 100%” | combat

Sergipano now wants an even better ranked opponent. He just wants to look up. The sights are on current number 5 Derek Brunson, the only one at the top of the division with no scheduled fight.

– I’ve been working one step at a time. When I entered the ranking I asked for someone from the top 15 and he didn’t come, Eryk (Anders) came because the fight with Dricus Du Plessis had fallen. Then they gave me a top 9, which is Uriah, and now I have to look further ahead, and the only guy in front of me without a fight is Derek Brunson, so he’s my 100% target. It’s going to be a great fight! Who knows, maybe in October or November he’ll want to sign this contract and we’ll kick ass – said the Brazilian in an interview with Combat right after the victory in Las Vegas (watch the video above).

The fight against Uriah Hall felt more like training. André Sergipano won the Jamaican showing a lot of superiority in the grappling fight. He took control of the fight early in the first round and was not threatened at any point throughout the rounds.

– Uriah is a very strong guy, he has a good defense on the ground. I tried several transitions from various positions and he still managed to defend. The strategy was to keep the fight on its feet for a bit. I think I fought well, my muay thai coach, master Phillip Lima, congratulated me, said that I worked very well, cutting the stride well, responding, chin down, the tempo playing. I’m sure the division saw a little more today besides my grappling. I managed to apply several different takedowns, this is good to show a different level of takedowns that I have. It was a great fight, a great victory (…). It was a dominant fight, I dominated the three rounds against the top 9 in the world, so it was a great performance.

The Brazilian’s previous fight was in December, when he submitted Eryk Anders. Since then he has only trained for his first fight over the weekend in 2022. He dedicated the triumph to his family and hometown.

– It was a lot of hard work. This fight was a camp for almost six months, I gave up a lot, so I dedicate this victory to my family, my wife, my daughters, and my city’s birthday which is the 3rd (yesterday), so congratulations to everyone from Montes Claros, this victory is for you.