Agatha Moreira talks too much, causes ‘climate’ with married heartthrob from Pantanal: “I didn’t want to say anything”

The actors Guito and Bella CamposMuda and Tiberius of wetland, participated in the Altas Horas last Saturday (2). The two commented on their roles in the global plot and, at times, ended up being ‘shipped’ by viewers. Among the guests, even actress Agatha Moreira joined the guests and presenter Sergio Groisman highlighted the chemistry of the two.

As they commented on Muda and Tiberius’ roles, the two exchanged glances and gave several smiles. From then on, a supposed romance between the actors ended up becoming the agenda of the program. “Wow, there was an energy that I think they are really a couple?”, said Eduardo Sterblitch, one of the guests of Altas Horas. “They made an exit, didn’t they?, replied the presenter of the program.

Among the jokes, Agatha highlighted that she and Rodrigo Simas also started dating after working together on a soap opera – and even making a romantic couple. “Look, me and Rodrigo [Simas] we started like this. We made a romantic couple and we’ve been there for almost four years. I didn’t want to say anything…”, Agatha commented.

The actress kept talking about their relationship. “When it ended [Orgulho e Paixão, de 2018], we were in another moment. I already had a tongue kiss…”, he revealed. “Pantanal doesn’t have a tongue,” explained Guito. “Have you ever kissed? In the soap opera, in the Pantanal?”, Serginho asked Bella. “It’s because, well, you can’t be a real kiss, because if it doesn’t get drooling, then you have to repeat the take, and then there’s a beard….” , said the actress. “Moustache”, corrected his co-star, still laughing.