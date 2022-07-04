Aid of BRL 1,000 for 900,000 truck drivers when?

You truck drivers are some of the professionals most affected by the rise in fuel prices in Brazil. In an attempt to not lose the support of the category, which has been his ally since the election, President Jair Bolsonaro has been studying measures to reduce the impacts of this increase on the group.

A proposal that has gained a lot of strength among members of the government is the creation of the truck driver assistance. The idea is to pay monthly installments of R$ 1,000 to around 900,000 professionals in the sector.

Although it is still under discussion, there is already some consensus in the Planalto on some details about the proposal. In addition to the number of people served, the aid must fall into the beneficiary’s account during the period of six months, between July and December 2022.

Who will be entitled?

As mentioned, there are still many points to be discussed by the government, such as how to select those approved. One of the possibilities raised is the use of data from the National Registry of Road Cargo Transport, managed by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT).

The big problem is that this information is outdated since 2017, which makes it very difficult to identify professionals entitled to truck driver assistance.

goodness pack

The government calculates that the total expenditure on the measure should be around R$ 5.4 billion. However, it is part of a “package of goodness” of more than R$ 30 billion, which also provides for an increase in gas vouchers and Auxílio Brasil.

The plan is to increase the amount of Auxílio Brasil from R$ 400 to R$ 600 by the end of 2022. In the case of the gas voucher, the proposal is to more than double the amount, since the benefit would increase from R$ 53 to R$ $120 every two months.