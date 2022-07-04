Airbnb closes the siege and bans parties for good

This week, the Airbnb informed that parties in houses and apartments available on the platform are prohibited. The objective is to prevent events that could bring inconvenience to neighbors and other nearby residents.

The initiative to ban parties and get-togethers that involve a lot of noise in Airbnb homes was taken during the pandemic. The goal was for this rule to be temporary, only during 2020. However, it has now become permanent.

Parties are banned on Airbnb from now on

“The temporary ban proved to be effective, so we have officially included this measure in our regulation,” said Airbnb in an article published by the G1 portal. The company even highlighted the creation of an exclusive whistleblower channel.

In cases of parties and other incidents, neighbors can get in touch through the Neighbor Support Channel.

Prohibitions started in 2019

Airbnb started banning parties in apartment houses on the platform back in 2019. In this case, they were events organized through social networks. The reason was a shooting that took place at a Halloween get-together in California. Five people died and others were injured. In all, there were more than 100 people inside the property.

During the epidemiological emergency, the company decided to adopt new restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, the measure became effective and brought more tranquility to the relationship between customers, neighbors and owners.

In all, according to information from Airbnb, 44% of reports of parties held in homes on the platform were reduced. In practice, the suspension of events was very well received by all.

So if you’re planning to rent a house or apartment for parties through Airbnb, think twice. The company closed the siege and will not allow this type of attitude going forward. It is worth mentioning that there are leisure areas and places for parties that can be rented for this exact purpose.