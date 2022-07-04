Albon discharged after serious crash at British GP

Load audio player

The Williams team of formula 1 confirmed that Alex Albon was released from the hospital after being examined, after his severe accident on the Great Britain GP.

Albon was hit from behind by Sebastian Vettel as the drivers braked to avoid a collision between Guanyu Zhou and George Russell at the start.

That contact sent him straight to the pit wall and he was hit by other cars as he made his way back to the middle of the track.

After his car stopped, he told the team that he was fine, but the medical team took a long time to get him out of the cockpit.

After an initial checkup at the circuit’s medical centre, he was sent to Coventry Hospital for further examinations, before being released on Sunday night.

In a statement released shortly before 8.30pm UK time, Williams stated: “We are pleased to confirm that Alex has been released and discharged from Coventry Hospital. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Albon himself said: “I am very happy that everyone else involved in the first lap incident is doing well. Thanks to all the medical staff at the track and at Coventry Hospital. It’s a shame that our race ended before it started today, but we’re already fully focused on Austria. Bring the next one.”

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Williams boss Jost Capito said that Albon told him that the contact with the pit wall was hard.

“He’s a little sore,” Capito said. “Let’s see how he is tomorrow. It’s a big relief. For me, it’s the most important thing, everything else is no longer valid.

“His physical therapist went with him to the medical center, and we had all the updates, and everything is fine now. He had some back pain so you have to be careful.

“You see how important it is to work on security again and again. Alex didn’t look too bad, because the blow from behind was never a big slowdown.

“This is racing. You can’t be frustrated with that. The main thing is that the guys are all healthy and gone, so everything else doesn’t matter.”

With Albon’s approval, Williams can now turn their attention to repairing their FW44. At Silverstone he had the only example of the latest upgrade kit after a lot of effort to prepare it, and the tentative plan was also to have the parts upgraded for Nicholas Latifi in Austria next weekend.

Asked if the team had the production capacity to upgrade the two cars by then, Capito said: “We have to see, but we’re not in a good position. Maybe some parts we’ll have two sets, maybe not.

“So we have to see what the damage really is and where the other pieces are.”

