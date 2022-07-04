“All very well”; Flamengo crosses Botafogo and ‘closes’ the hiring of Bruno Henrique’s replacement

Flamengo’s week has been extremely busy, on and off the field. On Saturday night, Mais Querido defeated Santos 2-1 and outside the four lines agreed to hire midfielder Vidal, who should be officially presented by the Club in the coming days.

However, the news did not stop there. That’s because on the morning of this Sunday (3), there were strong rumors about a return of striker Luis Henrique, from Olympique de Marseille, to Botafogo, the Club that revealed it. However, Flamengo ‘went through’ the negotiation and closed an agreement with the player to wear the Rubro-Negro shirt.

The journalist Venê Casagrande brought the information that the player and Flamengo had reached an agreement: “Luís Henrique gave “ok” to the leaders of Flamengo and said he wants to play for Rubro-Negro. Between Fla and player everything is fine. Marcos Braz is the one who talks to the athlete. Now, the directors will try to release on loan from Olympique de Marseille“said Vene.

The journalist also claims that if he does not get the release on loan, Flamengo does not think about giving up on the contract. and can study ways to make a purchase. At Olympique, the striker plays with former Flame midfielder Gerson, who is increasingly adapted to European football.

Luis Henrique coming to Flamengo gives Dorival a great replacement for Bruno Henrique who should miss the season due to injury. “Botafogo already knows that Luis Henrique opted for Flamengo’s proposal and sees the striker as distant. The player, created from the alvinegra base, is close to wearing the red-black shirt“, concluded Ven.