Amazon owner criticizes Biden’s call for gas stations to cut prices

US President Joe Biden has been criticized by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos for making an order that pressures gas station companies to “immediately” lower prices. In his commentary, Bezos accused the president of “disorientation” or “a profound misunderstanding” regarding the reasons responsible for the fuel rise.

Biden’s speech took place this Saturday (2), on his Twitter, saying that: “This is a time of war and global danger. Lower the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you are paying for the product. And do it now.”

On the same day, the owner of Amazon responded on the social network. “Inflation is a very important issue for the White House to continue making statements like this. It is either direct misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics,” he posted.

Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022

