Amrica-MG X Gois – Superesportes

22

1 time Pedro Raul launched on the back of the defense, takes too much from goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli and misses a good chance!

21

1 time Striker Everaldo lets go of the op from afar and the ball comes out to the right of goalkeeper Tadeu, from Gois!

20

1 time Brazilian, game delayed due to lack of energy: Coritiba x Fortaleza.

19

1 time Now on the left, Everaldo takes a cross and the defense cuts another one with Yan Souto.

18

1 time Pedrinho risks the entrance of the area and stamps the marking of Fellipe Bastos.

17

1 time Referee confirms that it was not a corner and the ball goes to Gois.

16

1 time Everaldo escapes on the right, receives combat and wins crner for the Amrica team.

15

1 time At home, America rotates the ball and looks for spaces to advance.

14

1 time ALMOST GOIS MARKS! Forward Pedro Raul tries from the tip of the area and the ball comes out scraping the post!

13

1 time Close to the move, referee notes Everaldo’s foul on Vincius.

12

1 time Turned on, defender Yan Souto goes up on the second floor and cuts off the lifting done in the area.

11

1 time Ral Cceres quickly escapes on the right, but he can’t dodge Reynaldo’s mark.

10

9

1 time Another attempt by Diego, from Gois, and Marlon wins the move for the hosts.

8

1 time From Diego to Elvis, who fails at the intersection in the great area.

7

1 time The offside flag goes up for Wellington Paulista.

6

1 time BUNNY ON ATTACK! Al takes advantage of a cross and finishes, but misses the target defended by goalkeeper Tadeu.

5

1 time Vincius tries to surprise on the counterattack and suffers a tougher foul.

4

3

1 time America Mineiro does not take advantage of a corner.

two

1 time UUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Pedrinho dominates in the area, aims for the corner and almost the ball goes in!

1

1 time Elvis tries to launch and the defender cuts through the danger anyway.

0

1 time Ball rolling for Amrica-MG x Gois for the Brazilian.

0

1 time A minute of silence for coronavirus victims.

0

1 time Teams on the field and it will start in Horto!

0

1 time Goals: Tadeu, Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano; Diego, Caio, Elvis, Fellipe Bastos and Matheus Sales; Vinicius and Pedro Raul.

0

1 time The Rabbit is confirmed with Cavichioli, Cceres, L. Patrick, der and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Pedrinho, Everaldo and Wellington Paulista.

0

1 time America-MG and Gois officially lined up!

0

1 time TABLE! The Rabbit tries to get out of the Z4; j the visiting team tries to distance itself from the Z4 of the competition.

0

1 time Right now we have about 23 degrees in Belo Horizonte.

0

1 time Embezzlement in Gois: Sidnei and Marcelo Rangel.

0

1 time Suspended in America: Patric.

0

1 time Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) will be the referee.