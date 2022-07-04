Amrica-MG X Gois – Superesportes

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Amrica-MG X Gois – Superesportes 4 Views

  • 22
    1 time

    Pedro Raul launched on the back of the defense, takes too much from goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli and misses a good chance!

  • 21
    1 time

    Striker Everaldo lets go of the op from afar and the ball comes out to the right of goalkeeper Tadeu, from Gois!

  • 20
    1 time

    Brazilian, game delayed due to lack of energy: Coritiba x Fortaleza.

  • 19
    1 time

    Now on the left, Everaldo takes a cross and the defense cuts another one with Yan Souto.

  • 18
    1 time

    Pedrinho risks the entrance of the area and stamps the marking of Fellipe Bastos.

  • 17
    1 time

    Referee confirms that it was not a corner and the ball goes to Gois.

  • 16
    1 time

    Everaldo escapes on the right, receives combat and wins crner for the Amrica team.

  • 15
    1 time

    At home, America rotates the ball and looks for spaces to advance.

  • 14
    1 time

    ALMOST GOIS MARKS! Forward Pedro Raul tries from the tip of the area and the ball comes out scraping the post!

  • 13
    1 time

    Close to the move, referee notes Everaldo’s foul on Vincius.

  • 12
    1 time

    Turned on, defender Yan Souto goes up on the second floor and cuts off the lifting done in the area.

  • 11
    1 time

    Ral Cceres quickly escapes on the right, but he can’t dodge Reynaldo’s mark.

  • 10
    1 time

    Brazilian, ended today: Atltico-GO 1×2 So Paulo, Ava 1×2 Cuiab.

  • 9
    1 time

    Another attempt by Diego, from Gois, and Marlon wins the move for the hosts.

  • 8
    1 time

    From Diego to Elvis, who fails at the intersection in the great area.

  • 7
    1 time

    The offside flag goes up for Wellington Paulista.

  • 6
    1 time

    BUNNY ON ATTACK! Al takes advantage of a cross and finishes, but misses the target defended by goalkeeper Tadeu.

  • 5
    1 time

    Vincius tries to surprise on the counterattack and suffers a tougher foul.

  • 4
    1 time

    Brazilian, game delayed due to lack of energy: Coritiba x Fortaleza.

  • 3
    1 time

    America Mineiro does not take advantage of a corner.

  • two
    1 time

    UUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Pedrinho dominates in the area, aims for the corner and almost the ball goes in!

  • 1
    1 time

    Elvis tries to launch and the defender cuts through the danger anyway.

  • 0
    1 time

    Ball rolling for Amrica-MG x Gois for the Brazilian.

  • 0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for coronavirus victims.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the field and it will start in Horto!

  • 0
    1 time

    Goals: Tadeu, Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano; Diego, Caio, Elvis, Fellipe Bastos and Matheus Sales; Vinicius and Pedro Raul.

  • 0
    1 time

    The Rabbit is confirmed with Cavichioli, Cceres, L. Patrick, der and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Pedrinho, Everaldo and Wellington Paulista.

  • 0
    1 time

    America-MG and Gois officially lined up!

  • 0
    1 time

    TABLE! The Rabbit tries to get out of the Z4; j the visiting team tries to distance itself from the Z4 of the competition.

  • 0
    1 time

    Right now we have about 23 degrees in Belo Horizonte.

  • 0
    1 time

    Embezzlement in Gois: Sidnei and Marcelo Rangel.

  • 0
    1 time

    Suspended in America: Patric.

  • 0
    1 time

    Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) will be the referee.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Amrica-MG and Gois face each other for the 15th round of the Brazilian. The ball rolls at 18:00 in the Independence stadium.

    • About Abhishek Pratap

    Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

    Check Also

    Zhou praises F1 safety after crash in England: “Halo saved me” – Formula 1 News

    Guanyu Zhou’s frightening beat left a Chinese man upside down in England (Photo: Reproduction) The …

    © 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved