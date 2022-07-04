Amrica-MG X Gois – Superesportes

22
1 time
Pedro Raul launched on the back of the defense, takes too much from goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli and misses a good chance!
21
1 time
Striker Everaldo lets go of the op from afar and the ball comes out to the right of goalkeeper Tadeu, from Gois!
20
1 time
Brazilian, game delayed due to lack of energy: Coritiba x Fortaleza.
19
1 time
Now on the left, Everaldo takes a cross and the defense cuts another one with Yan Souto.
18
1 time
Pedrinho risks the entrance of the area and stamps the marking of Fellipe Bastos.
17
1 time
Referee confirms that it was not a corner and the ball goes to Gois.
16
1 time
Everaldo escapes on the right, receives combat and wins crner for the Amrica team.
15
1 time
At home, America rotates the ball and looks for spaces to advance.
14
1 time
ALMOST GOIS MARKS! Forward Pedro Raul tries from the tip of the area and the ball comes out scraping the post!
13
1 time
Close to the move, referee notes Everaldo’s foul on Vincius.
12
1 time
Turned on, defender Yan Souto goes up on the second floor and cuts off the lifting done in the area.
11
1 time
Ral Cceres quickly escapes on the right, but he can’t dodge Reynaldo’s mark.
10
1 time
Brazilian, ended today: Atltico-GO 1×2 So Paulo, Ava 1×2 Cuiab.
9
1 time
Another attempt by Diego, from Gois, and Marlon wins the move for the hosts.
8
1 time
From Diego to Elvis, who fails at the intersection in the great area.
7
1 time
The offside flag goes up for Wellington Paulista.
6
1 time
BUNNY ON ATTACK! Al takes advantage of a cross and finishes, but misses the target defended by goalkeeper Tadeu.
5
1 time
Vincius tries to surprise on the counterattack and suffers a tougher foul.
4
1 time
Brazilian, game delayed due to lack of energy: Coritiba x Fortaleza.
3
1 time
America Mineiro does not take advantage of a corner.
two
1 time
UUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Pedrinho dominates in the area, aims for the corner and almost the ball goes in!
1
1 time
Elvis tries to launch and the defender cuts through the danger anyway.
0
1 time
Ball rolling for Amrica-MG x Gois for the Brazilian.
0
1 time
A minute of silence for coronavirus victims.
0
1 time
Teams on the field and it will start in Horto!
0
1 time
Goals: Tadeu, Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano; Diego, Caio, Elvis, Fellipe Bastos and Matheus Sales; Vinicius and Pedro Raul.
0
1 time
The Rabbit is confirmed with Cavichioli, Cceres, L. Patrick, der and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Pedrinho, Everaldo and Wellington Paulista.
0
1 time
America-MG and Gois officially lined up!
0
1 time
TABLE! The Rabbit tries to get out of the Z4; j the visiting team tries to distance itself from the Z4 of the competition.
0
1 time
Right now we have about 23 degrees in Belo Horizonte.
0
1 time
Embezzlement in Gois: Sidnei and Marcelo Rangel.
0
1 time
Suspended in America: Patric.
0
1 time
Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) will be the referee.
0
1 time
Hello fans! Amrica-MG and Gois face each other for the 15th round of the Brazilian. The ball rolls at 18:00 in the Independence stadium.