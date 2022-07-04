Ana Furtado goes to Globo’s fridge after the Dance of the Famous | Gabriel Perline

João Miguel Júnior/globe Ana Furtado has no other project in sight at Globo

Ana Furtado reached the final of Dança dos Famosos, on Sunday with Huck, but even if she wins (which is unlikely), she won’t have much to celebrate. As soon as the competition is over, JB de Oliveira’s wife, Boninho, will face a challenge in her professional life: Globo’s refrigerator.

Yesterday (2), she said goodbye to É de Casa, a program she has led since its opening, in 2015, after the intense process of reformulation in the broadcaster’s morning entertainment line.

Andre Marques, his partner since 2009, when they presented the Video Show together, was not as lucky as Boninho’s wife and was fired from the station, where he worked for the last 27 years.

Now Ana’s fate is a mystery at Globo. Even with the possible return of the Video Show, she is not considered (for now) for the program, and there is also no launch in the line of entertainment in which she can be fitted.

When Globo announced the changes to É de Casa, the statement said that Ana Furtado would work on new projects for the network. There is a possibility of her doing something for Globoplay, but we still don’t know what it will be exactly.

In 2013, when she was removed from the Video Show, Ana managed to land two series on Fantástico, Mulher 4.0 and Mulher 5.0, where she interviewed celebrities to talk about the challenges of overcoming these age marks.

For now, officially, Ana Furtado will join Globo’s refrigerator as of this Monday (3). Something that shouldn’t last long.