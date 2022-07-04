Ana Maria Braga gets emotional live with Louro Mané on ‘Mais Você’, and makes a proposal: ‘Your father is irreplaceable’; watch

Wake up, girl! That Ana Maria Braga has a new schedule on the Globo screen! This Monday (4), “Mais Você” started to be shown at 10:35 am, after the “Meeting”, which is now under the command of Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares. Live, the presenter thanked the audience for the support and was moved by Louro Mané, remembering her companion Louro José, a character played by Tom Veiga, who died in November 2020.

“I can only say thank you. And I want to get close to my Louro Mané, and say that you came to brighten our lives. I really want to thank you for having signed up to be Louro, Lourinho. For me your father is irreplaceable, and every time I see his work, and the friendship we had, I transfer that to his image, to his charisma. And I hope we have a long way to go, for me to see you grow, for you to learn like your father learned all the nonsense I know.”said the veteran, after a VT that recalled the trajectory of the attraction.

And it didn’t stop there, see?! New schedule, new challenges! During the program, Ana has already left a mission for her colleague: “I want to make you a challenge at this new time. Your father and I used to do ‘the pranks’. It’s like this: I ask a meaningless question and you need to find the answer. It’s a bag of bullshit, okay?”. “I top a lot. I am very happy to be here and to have found you, Ana Maria. I also hope to spend a lot of time with you and the people at home, so that we can bring a lot of joy to everyone.”replied the mascot.

The painting was made by Braga and Louro José, still in the days of “Note e Anote”, by Record. At Globo, in the first years of “Mais Você”, the duo also had fun with the charades. Watch:

Ana Maria Braga gets emotional with Louro Mané #More you pic.twitter.com/CsoF20f5vA — Only Media (@MidiasSo) July 4, 2022

Behind the scenes, Ana reassured fans, stating that the famous catchphrase “Wake up, girl”, will continue, even with the time change. “The ‘wake up girl’ isn’t just getting out of bed, it’s doing something. It continues with the same sense, I’ve been speaking on air for over 20 years and there’s no timetable. It’s an awakening to life, I don’t see any resignification because that’s what it is, it’s the opportunity to motivate people. I hope people understand. There are people who changed their lives because of him and I am touched by the statements”declared.

“I have the minute-by-minute audience during the show because if I’m not responding, I’m missing somewhere. The new challenge is knowing how to deal with it at different times. The More You will not change. We will find ourselves on this new path, seeking the gaze of those on the other side of the screen. Let’s see what we can fit in.”he added.

According to her, the change in time will please the public, mainly because it is closer to lunchtime: “It will be closer to your lunch, accompany you more closely in the mornings. I believe that if you put cooking closer to lunch it can make you hungry, it can be successful in your house”.