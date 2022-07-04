Analysts cut forecasts for Ibovespa, but still predict high until the end of the year with “cheap” index

The first half of 2022 was quite turbulent for the Ibovespa: after a very positive first three months for the index, with a rise in commodities and resilience with the entry of foreign investors, the second quarter was quite negative, leading to a drop of 5.99% of the index in the first half of the year.

Amid so much volatility, what to expect for the index in the second half of the year?

Several analysis houses have revised downwards the benchmark of the Exchange, with the scenario of high interest rates and greater global uncertainty. However, they still predict an increase in the index until the end of the year.

XP cut its forecast for the Ibovespa at the end of 2022 from 130k to 120k pointsstill an appreciation potential of 21.78% in relation to the end of the semester.

Looking ahead, strategists project greater volatility with external and domestic risks.” Outside, markets should continue to be concerned about inflation, interest rates and recession risks. Here, fiscal and political risks return to the radar as the elections approach”, they point out.

On the other hand, they still see the Ibovespa as being quite cheap. “We continue to see Brazilian equities trading at attractive valuation levels, with a projected Price/Earnings (P/E) multiple of 6.1x, a 45% discount from the 15-year average at 11.2 times.

Even when commodity companies, or just Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) are excluded, the P/E goes to 9.4 times and 8.7 times, respectively – both lower than their own historical averages. And breaking the Ibovespa by sector, all sectors in Brazil have their multiples traded below or close to long-term averages, they assess.

“Finally, the risk premium for Brazilian equities, which compares their yield to real interest rates, shows that Brazilian equities are cheap even considering the high level of local interest rates. The current risk premium level is at 10.6%, higher than the historical average of 4.8%”, assess the strategists.

With a scenario of volatility ahead, to choose the stocks of the portfolio, XP’s strategists aim to remain focused on the main themes: 1) commodities; 2) Secular growth history that barely depends on the macro scenario and 3) quality at a reasonable price (QARP).

JPMorgan strategists also recently cut their forecast for the index, revising the base-case scenario for the Ibovespa at year-end. 133k points to 125k pointsup 27% compared to the end of last semester.

They point out that local components will affect the domestic market in the second half of the year. These include the resurgence of fiscal risk and the elections, as well as the eventual end of the cycle of interest rate hikes and an expected slowdown in economic growth.

“The local narrative is likely a bump in what is perhaps the best value opportunity within emerging markets given the global landscape, but it will prevent markets from improving in the coming months,” Emy Shayo Cherman and team wrote in the report.

For them, Brazilian stocks should recover the highest levels recorded in the first half, but this should only occur after the elections.

In the external scenario, strategists list the macro and market recovery in China, the peak of a more aggressive stance with interest rates in the United States and sustained high commodity prices as factors for the movement of markets in the second half of the year.

“Our recommendation is not to be too adventurous: position yourself in value (raw materials, financial sector), utilities such as energy and sanitation (also value) and defensive consumption (supermarkets, drugstores). Although we have oil and gas in our portfolio, the local history is very complicated.”

At the end of June, Itaú BBA reduced its forecast for Ibovespa by 115k to 110k points at the end of the year, there was still a potential for appreciation of 11.6% in relation to the end of the first semester.

The bank’s research team highlighted that the cut in the estimate reflects a more challenging scenario for Brazilian stocks in the short and medium term, especially in macro issues, reflected in a higher cost of equity.

However, profit expectations for 2022/2023 have increased, mainly due to higher commodity prices. These are partially offset by the worse outlook for domestic economy-oriented companies.

As such, the bank says it prefers exposure to commodities despite lower global growth due to its very attractive valuation. It also continues to like the big banks and utilities sector (energy and sanitation), given their protection against inflation and high rates of return (IRRs). On the other hand, it has a cautious view in Payments, Technology, Construction, Health and Retail.

Marcelo Sá and Matheus Marques, strategists at the bank, believe that the evolution of inflation and interest rates will define the performance of the stock markets. “We think value stocks will outperform growth stocks in the short term, as inflation is taking longer than expected to fall and the Selic rate may remain high for longer. This challenging environment may continue to encourage capital outflows from the stock market to fixed income”, they point out.

The proximity of the elections should bring more volatility, cites the BBA, pointing out that, in recent months, the federal government and the Brazilian Congress have announced several measures/bills to reduce fuel prices and taxes and, more recently, the increase in the social program “Auxílio Brasil”. If implemented, they can have a significant impact on inflation and fiscal accounts.

Marques and Sá made some changes to the list of Brazilian stocks, aiming to increase exposure to commodities based on their valuations considered attractive, even assuming a significant reduction in prices.

“We still see a more difficult scenario for the domestic market due to high interest rates for a longer time, which is putting pressure on economic activity in the short and medium term. “We are also reducing our exposure to high-duration calls. [com um fluxo de caixa mais sensível à alta de juros]because we expect them to continue suffering in the short term”, they point out.

Strategists added Gerdau (GGBR4) and Suzano (SUZB3) to the portfolio, while removing WEG (WEGE3) and Intelbras (INTB3. BBA’s equity portfolio now includes Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), BTG Pactual (BPAC11), Eletrobras ( ELET3), Energisa (ENGI11), Gerdau (GGBR4), Multiplan (MULT3), Petrobras (PETR4), Suzano (SUZB3), Totvs (TOTS3) and Vale (VALE3).

On the other hand, BB Investimentos maintained its vision for the Ibovespa, projecting that it will end 2022 at 132 thousand points (advance of 34% compared to the end of the first semester).

“Despite the negative scenario, we see Brazil well positioned to capture a relevant part of the allocation of global investor portfolios, as some challenges related to inflation and the decline in global growth are captured more sharply in other emerging pairs (see performance of the first semester). We would need a much stronger joint deterioration from abroad and from Brazil to revise our current Ibovespa target downwards, which remains at 132 thousand points”, the analysts pointed out in their latest recommended portfolio.

Recovery must come, but it may take time

While some strategists, such as JPMorgan, expect a recovery in the Brazilian stock market after the elections, other analysts project that a return of the stock market benchmark may take longer.

For Fernando Siqueira, Rodrigo Crespi, Gabriel Gracia, from Guide Investimentos, looking at the valuation, the Ibovespa is cheap. This conclusion can be reached by looking at several different indicators such as price/earnings ratio, dividend yield (dividend over share price), risk premium (earnings yield* minus real interest rate), among other metrics.

The Ibovespa’s price-earnings ratio is at its lowest since the 2008 crisis. The risk premium implicit in the stock market is close to the highest levels in history, they assess.

However, they assess that the cheaper Ibovespa is more associated with the potential for high returns in the medium term (12 to 24 months, for example) and not that the return should be high in the next month (that is, in the short term). “An important point for the materialization of this increase is the change in the market narrative. Currently, the narrative is that, at least in part, the cheap valuation reflects political risk, high interest rates, the risk of a US recession, among other factors”, they assess.

Thus, the team of analysts believes that there is a good chance that the return on the stock market will be high in the coming months, especially looking at the next 12 months or a little later, noting that moments of very cheap valuation indicate that returns in the medium term are high.

“With this view and knowing the risks ahead, such as elections, high inflation, risk of recession in the US, we believe that a good strategy is to maintain protections for equity positions. As we can see below, the volatility of the stock market is low and consequently the price to buy protection (put option, or ‘put’) is low”, they assess.

In this regard, last week Itaú BBA highlighted that senior economist Luiz Cherman and strategist Marcelo Sá held a meeting with more than 26 institutions to discuss Brazil’s macro outlook and opportunities and risks for the equity markets.

They highlight the view that Brazil is “cheap” is widespread, but investors were still looking for market catalysts to increase their positions in Brazil. “Unfortunately, the optimism we saw in Q1 2022, with large foreign flows to Brazil, no longer existed as investors seemed neutral or underweight with Brazil.

The main macro factors to monitor are inflation and interest rates, and there are many doubts about when inflation will peak and when the Central Bank of Brazil will start cutting rates.

“On the positive side, most investors recognize that the Central Bank started raising rates first and will likely cut them before developed countries”, they point out, while some investors believe that the real is unlikely to devalue further.

The carry trade – which consists of taking money at an interest rate in one country and investing it in another currency, where interest rates are higher – seems attractive, given the high interest rates in Brazil and a favorable outlook for the country. balance of payments due to high commodity prices.

Most investors also see greater appeal for higher leasing in value names for the coming months. However, they believe these flows will quickly shift to growth/domestic names once there is more visibility into the timing or magnitude of the interest rate cut.



