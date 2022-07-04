Andréia Sadi shows the twin babies with Gilberto Gil and enchants

Journalist Andréia Sadi shows her twin babies with singer Gilberto Gil and declares

The journalist Andréia Sadi surprised netizens by sharing beautiful images of her twin babies. The children of the presenter of the program “Estúdio I”, of the closed channel Globonews, are one year and two months old. João and Pedro are the fruits of Sadi’s relationship with the also journalist André Rizek. A curiosity is that the heirs were even born on the date on which Journalist’s Day is celebrated, on April 7.

The communicator mostly uses her profile on a social network to deal with professional matters. However, from time to time, Andréia Sadi opens up communication with internet users and shares a little more about motherhood in your feed. The journalist speaks openly of the great emotions, experiences and challenges of motherhood. Even more so because she was in a double dose on the first trip of this journey of being a mother.

In one of the exceptions to open her personal life, the presenter paid a beautiful tribute to a great friend. This special person is, quite simply, one of the biggest names in Brazilian music, the singer Gilberto Gil. Sadi celebrated the musician’s 80th birthday, celebrated on June 26th.

The touching tribute had a beautiful text made by the journalist and was accompanied by beautiful photos. In the published images, Gil and Sadi appear at different times – from family parties to backstage interviews. In two photos specifically, the corner appears zealously looking at the twins of Andréia Sadi and André Rizek.

“Gil 80. Our orixá. Gil is in everything: in love, in nostalgia, in the family, in the sea, in nature, in hope, in faith. Lucky for the nation that can hear, see and applaud Gilberto Gil. I love you. From generation to generation, only love passes and more love. Cultural heritage. Thank you for everything. Health! Long live!”, declared the famous in the caption. Famous and netizens were delighted with the publication and sent numerous loving messages to the singer, wishing him health and happiness.

