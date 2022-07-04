Apple TV+ has more hits than Netflix, data show

According to data analyzed by Parrot Analytics recently, Apple TV+ appears to have more successful original productions than other streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Although both platforms are quite different from each other – in terms of history, number of subscribers and number of titles in the catalog – the data is very interesting and shows how Apple streaming seems to be heading in a safe and satisfying direction in terms of content. original.

On a scale of comparison between Apple TV+, HBO Max and Netflix, the graph shows which content was classified as exceptional, excellent, good, average and below average.

Series like Ted Lasso, servant, pachinko, Severance and For All Mankind appear prominently in the area of ​​excellent productions, also advancing to the space of exceptional productions.

You can check out one of the graphics released just below!

(Parrot Analytics/Playback)Source: Parrot Analytics

According to the analyzed data, the demand for Ted Lassofor example, was the highest across all platforms between March 18 and May 18, around 24 times. For All Mankind and Severance were also highly requested during the same period, with the latter attracting the attention of new subscribers worldwide.

With a bold production standard that seems to be consolidating more and more, Apple TV+ started its journey between streaming platforms in a timid way. Initially, there were few original series in the catalog, as well as few movies. Gradually, some hits were released and they generated the buzz necessary to capture the attention of the viewers.

It is undeniable that Ted Lasso perhaps the most popular series on the service. After two seasons, the production won several awards and generated a lot of expectation in the public with the unfolding of a delicately deep and unpretentious plot. Other series continue to impress and generate good numbers for the platform’s developers.

Below, you can see a new graph of the increase in demand for Apple TV+ series!

(Parrot Analytics/Playback)Source: Parrot Analytics

Thinking about these issues, Apple TV+ has a curious aspect in common with Netflix: neither service was born from a major studio. Therefore, there are no pre-existing franchises in their respective catalogs, causing both to constantly strive for innovation.

And, according to the numbers, one of them is conquering more and more space among the public.