Appointment to the Ministry of Economy in Argentina lights up alert

In the midst of yet another political and economic crisis, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, made a nod that has the markets on their toes. After the resignation of Martín Guzmán from the Ministry of Economy, the president indicated Silvina Batakis to command the folder. Minister of Economy of the province of Buenos Aires between 2011 and 2015 in the administration of Daniel Scioli, Batakis is close to the vice president of the country, Cristina Kirchner — and precisely because of this, the market is satisfied with the nomination. The expectation involves an increase in public spending to alleviate poverty, in a country whose inflation exceeds 60% per year.

The relationship between Fernández and Cristina has been shaky for some time and the prospects for Batakis’ policies at the helm of the economy are worrying. This is largely due to the growing doubt about the recent commitment to an agreement for the payment of a debt of 44 billion dollars with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to a report by the JP Morgan bank. Consolidated in March, the agreement was put together by Guzmán.