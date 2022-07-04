Are you an analytical and attentive person? Find the spikes and taste!

Are you normally a person attentive to the details of things around you? To find out if your analysis skills are really effective, it’s worth doing this attention test. The objective is quite simple: find the ears of corn that are scattered among the pineapples.

See too: Challenge maddens the web: how many 3 numbers are you able to find in the picture?

The challenge is very pertinent for this time of year, as we are in the midst of the June celebrations. Corncobs are all about timing, but it won’t be easy to find them among the fruit. There are also some animals scattered in the drawing.

An important tip is that there are four ears of corn in the illustration. Even knowing the amount, it is very likely that you will find only one and struggle hard to locate the others.

Where are the corncobs in the picture challenge?

If you divide the image into four quadrants, i.e. draw a cross in the middle of the photo, three of the spikes are in the upper left quadrant. Only one is in the lower right quadrant. Now that you know where they are, start searching.

Tips for getting the challenge done faster

One tactic that some internet users use to find the spikes hidden in pineapples is to analyze the design in the form of “strips”. This means that the eye must scan the image from top to bottom for each row of pineapples. Do it calmly and you will be able to successfully complete the challenge.

Don’t be distracted by the bright mice that appear in the photo, they are scattered precisely to confuse your vision.

If you can find the ears quickly, without needing any tips, know that your analytical skills are very good and even above average. It’s worth testing new challenges of the genre to train your attention even more.