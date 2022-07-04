Asian markets close without a single direction, Europe rises without NY reference; Benefits PEC and more market topics today

Asian markets closed mixed, while European stocks rose this Monday (4), without reference to American markets, closed for the Independence holiday. New York index futures operate lower on concerns about inflation, the war in Ukraine and the potential for a global recession.

Regarding the economic agenda, we highlight the FOMC minutes on Wednesday and the payroll on Friday, which may signal the Fed’s next steps.

In China, authorities are trying to ward off a new outbreak of Covid, after new groups of infected people emerged in cities in the east of the Asian giant, posing a new threat to China’s economic recovery under the strict Covid zero policy implemented by the government.

In other news, Chinese developer Shimao defaulted on interest and principal on a $1 billion offshore bond. Other real estate companies also failed to pay interest or failed to pay their debts.

In Brazil, investors are waiting for the IPCA for June, which comes out on Friday and should not yet feel all the relief from the reduction in ICMS on fuels. The exchange rate pressure reappears, with the rise of the dollar driven by the exterior and by the fiscal risk.

On the political side, the PEC on benefits, which grants a series of social benefits, should be approved quickly, and could go to the plenary this week.

1. world scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate lower on a day marked by the Independence holiday, which will leave spot markets closed. Last session, US stocks closed in the black, despite fears of persistent inflation and further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve that could lead to a recession.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.63%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.71%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.71%

Asia

Asian markets closed with no clear direction in this week’s first trading session as the Chinese government tried to contain a new Covid outbreak in eastern cities, raising fears about the country’s economic slowdown.

Also in the spotlight, the results of a private survey of China’s services activity are due to be released later this week, along with South Korean inflation data and various central bank decisions.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.53%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.84%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.13%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.22%

Europe

European markets advance this Monday in what is expected to be a calmer day for global markets due to the 4th of July holiday in the US.

The high comes after four days of lows and after a very negative first half for the market. The first half of the year was dominated by concerns about inflation, the war in Ukraine and the potential for a global recession.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.91%

DAX (Germany), +0.13%

CAC 40 (France), +0.76%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.02%

commodities

Oil prices eased on Monday, detracting from gains from last session as fears of a global recession weighed on the market, even as supplies remained tight amid lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia.

WTI oil, -0.76% at $107.60 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.69% at $110.86 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 5.82% to 719.50 yuan, equivalent to US$107.43

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +0.69% to $19,139.47 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The week’s agenda will feature the minutes of the Fed’s most recent Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday and Payroll on Friday. The median of forecasts from analysts consulted by Refinitiv points to a slight drop in the number of job vacancies, from 11.40 million in April to 11.05 million in May.

June IPCA, FOMC and payroll minutes: what to follow in the week

In Brazil, investors are waiting for the IPCA for the month of June, which also comes out on Friday, with a Refinitiv consensus projecting a rise of 0.7% compared to May, leading the index to accumulate 11.9% in 12 months.

Brazil

10:00 am: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, participates in the Opening Ceremony of the Economic Forum Brazil & Arab Countries

15:00: President Jair Bolsonaro meets with deputy head of the General Secretariat of the Presidency

4pm: President Jair Bolsonaro meets with Minas Gerais governor Romeu Zema

3. PEC of goodness remains in focus

Deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE) will be the rapporteur of the PEC that grants a series of social benefits, such as the increase in Auxílio Brasil from R$ 400 to R$ 600 a month, on the eve of the elections. Called by technicians the “package of despair”, the proposal was approved with broad support in the Senate and should now have its processing accelerated in the Chamber.

As the processing of the biofuels PEC is already advanced in the Chamber, the deputies decided to join the benefits PEC to it.

Maia’s forecast is that the benefits PEC will pass the CCJ next Tuesday (5th), if the opposition does not ask for views to postpone the vote. After that, it should be attached to the PEC on biofuels, which should be voted on in a special commission next Wednesday, 6th. With that, the text uniting the two proposals could go straight to the plenary next week.

Union has 5 more days to respond to proposals from states on ICMS

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), extended the deadline for the Union to express its opinion on the proposals presented by state governments for the collection of ICMS levied on fuels.

In an order on Friday (1), the minister gave the federal government five more working days to respond. The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) had asked for a 30-day extension.

4. Covid

Last Sunday (3), Brazil recorded 79 deaths and 25,549 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 223, an increase of 58% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 60,785, which represents an increase of 63% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 167,564,527, equivalent to 78% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,109,568 people, which represents 83.37% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 95,106,751 people, or 44.27% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras signed an agreement with the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) related to the collection of royalties on the operation of the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), located in São Mateus do Sul, Paraná state, as well as the concession contract to regulate shale gas exploration and mining at SIX. The agreement involves the payment of R$ 601 million by the company.

The agreement is subject to court approval and, once approved, will terminate all legal and administrative proceedings related to the collection of royalties and administrative fines arising from the oil shale mining carried out at SIX.

MRV (MRVE3) informed that the sale of the Florence Garden and Solar dos Campos developments located in Campinas/SP and Lauro de Freitas/BA, respectively, for the General Sales Value (PSV) of R$ 141.5 million and Profit Gross of R$ 31.4 million.

Qualicorp (QUAL3)

Qualicorp (QUAL3) completed the purchase of a portfolio of 6,700 lives from Care Brasil in the collective membership segment.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

