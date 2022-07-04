At the Turá Festival, Nando Reis makes the “L” of Lula on stage

This Sunday (3), singer Nando Reis performed at the first edition of the Turá Festival and took the opportunity to make the “L” in reference to former president and pre-candidate for the presidency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The musician was singing the song “Do Seu Lado”. When the “Lá, Lalá Lalá!” section arrived, he started showing the “L” with his hands to the audience, being followed by the audience present.

Check out the video:

It is no secret that Nando Reis is a supporter of Lula. In June, during João Rock, the singer performed alongside Pitty and the two heard the audience screaming the name of the former president. In the end, they played. “It only has hits”, the singer was amused.

Tura Festival

The Turá Festival held its first edition this weekend on the lawn of the Auditorium of Ibirapuera Park. In addition to Nando Reis, the event featured presentations by Alceu Valença, Emicida, Jão, Duda Beat, Zeca Pagodinho, Xamá, Roberta Sá, Mahmundi, Baiana System, Baco Exu do Blues, Mariana Sena, Illy, Mart’nália, Luísa and the Alchemists and Baby.

