Avalanche in the Italian Alps leaves at least six dead; watch video – World

At least six people died and eight stayed woundsthis Sunday (3), in avalanche caused by the detachment of part of the Marmolada glacier, the largest in the Dolomites, in the Italian Alps,

Emergency services spokeswoman Michela Canova confirmed that at least six people had died in the disaster, but that the “assessment was still provisional”. At least eight people were injured.

Several helicopters participate in rescue and surveillance operations. THE avalanche came a day after record temperatures of 10°C were reached at the top of the glacier.

According to Renato Colucci, an expert on glaciers cited by the Italian agency AGIthe phenomenon “will repeat itself” since “for weeks, temperatures in the heights of the Alps have been far above the usual indicators”.

See the crash site and search work on the mountain:

According to the civil protection department of the Veneto region in northeastern Italy, “all alpine protection teams in the area have been mobilized”.

The place where a part of the glacier broke is near Punta Roca, on the path that is usually used to reach the top.

Rescuers had to extract the bodies from the midst of ice and rock. A group of psychologists was also called in to help the victims’ families.