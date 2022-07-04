Bahia and Grmio stay in the goalless draw and see leader Cruzeiro distance

photo: Divulgao/Bahia Bahia and Grmio stayed in a goalless draw in a duel valid for the 16th round of Serie B do Brasileiro In a direct confrontation between teams that are inside the G4 – the access group – of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Bahia and Grmio tied without goals, this Sunday, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador, for the 16th round, and stayed in the same in the leaderboard. The Bahia club is in third place, one position ahead of the gachos.

Now with 29 points, Bahia without keeps three ahead of Grmio. The problem for the two that Cricima, currently in fifth place, won in the round – they scored 2-1 at Ituano, in Itu (SP). The Santa Catarina team has 23 points.

For the 17th round, the antepenultimate of the first half, both teams will enter the field on Friday. At 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), Bahia will face lantern Vila Nova, at the Onsio Brasileira Alvarenga stadium, the OBA, in Goinia. A little later, at 9:30 pm, Grmio will host Nutico at Arena do Grmio, in Porto Alegre.

The game – The match was not pleasant for the more than 41,000 fans who practically filled the Fonte Nova Arena. Many fouls and technical errors, such as passing, were committed by both teams. In the first half, Grmio dominated most of the offensive actions and had their chances. In the best of them, Elias kicked and goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes made the save.

Bahia came back more creative and was better in the second half. Two great opportunities were created by Rodallega, but the Colombian striker stopped at goalkeeper Gabriel Grando. In the first, after Patrick’s cross, on the right, the Grêmio defended with his foot. In the second, after rebounding, Rodallega hit placed, but shirt 12 appeared with his hands to defend. At the end of the game, Matheus Dav had a great chance, but he hit the beam.

BAHIA 0 x 0 GRMI

Bahia

Danilo Fernandes; Douglas Borel, Igncio, Luiz Otvio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca (Micah), Emerson Santos (Lucas Falco), Daniel and Lucas Mugni (Matheus Dav); Rodallega and Ra (Vitor Jacar)

Coach: Enderson Moreira

guild

Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo Ferreira, Pedro Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Thiago Santos (M. Sarar), Bitello and Campaz (Pedro Lucas); Janderson (Emerson), Elias (Ferreira) and Diego Souza (Ricardinho)

Coach: Roger Machado

yellow cards: Ra and Matheus Bahia (Bahia); Janderson and Pedro Geromel (Grmio)

Income: BRL 1,208,029.00

public: 41,617 fans

Place: Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA)

Date: July 3, 2022 (Sunday)

schedule: 16 hours (Brasilia)

referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa-SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Martins (Fifa-SP) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corra (Fifa-RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de S (Fifa-RJ)