Beautiful! Lázaro Ramos appears holding hands with his children in a rare click

Lázaro Ramos appears in a rare click next to his children

Lázaro Ramos appeared on a very rare occasion with her two children, the result of her relationship with Taís Araújo, on a family Sunday (3). The actor took the heirs to the cinema.

The session brought together several celebrities who appeared with their heirs to watch the adaptation of Maria Clara Machado’s work by the director. Rosane Svartman.

The actor took the children, Maria Antonia and João Vincent, to watch the adaptation of Clara Machado's work. In the photos, Lázaro Ramos appeared smiling and showing sympathy when walking with the children. Other celebrities also paid tribute to Clara Machado, such as the journalist Pedro Bial his wife Maria Prata and their daughters Dora and Laura. Actor declares himself to Taís Araújo on Valentine's Day Lázaro Ramos took advantage of Valentine's Day to declare himself to his beloved Taís Araújo: "About Valentine's Day and about loving. Thank you for being my girlfriend today and always," he said in the Instagram caption. On his Instagram, Taís Araújo also made a point of showing his love for the actor: "He is my boyfriend, my friend, my lover, my love… On this Valentine's Day we are as we like, together, with a lot of dengo, enjoying each other and being happy. Mozinho, I love you I love you and I love you", wrote the actress to Lázaro Ramos. It is worth remembering that Lázaro Ramos even separated from Taís Araújo. The actress stated: "There was a time when I got tired. There was also the part where his life changed too fast. [por causa da fama], and I've been there for a long time. It took a little patience for me to understand." Taís then confesses that due to this factthey had to separate for 8 months.