Behind the scenes of the ‘Dança’ final, Vitória Strada wins Marcella Rica’s statement: ‘Maravilhosa’ | TV & Famous

Vitória Strada has been preparing for the final of the Famous dance this Sunday, 7/3. The actress appeared in the dressing room putting on makeup backstage at Globo studios alongside her girlfriend Marcella Rica, her number 1 fan, who came to see the show up close on stage at Domingão with Huck.

Vitória will dance Valsa and Samba and will compete for the prize with two great competitors, Vitão and Ana Furtado:

“Cheer for me, please, I dedicated myself, I have a herniated disc, I am a young lady after ‘Dança’. I had never danced any of these rhythms, vote at home on Gshow, my childhood dream to participate and win this painting .”

“Marcella must not be putting up with me. I don’t sleep anymore, but it’s for a good cause.”

Excited, Marcella reinforced the crowd and spoke about the award:

“I’m dying to take a ride in this car. You have to win because it’s wonderful, you deserve it. Mental health issue too. She doesn’t talk about anything else at home.”

On the stage of ‘Domingão’, Vitória Strada was already surprised with a message from the bride. Remember in the video! 👇

Vitória Strada receives a message from Marcella Rica on Valentine’s Day

Ana Furtado also showed her preparation for the grand finale. The presenter was getting ready in the dressing room, while she highlighted the importance of the collective work that had taken all the participants to this moment.

“It’s inexplicable the feeling, the emotion that we feel. I tell us because it’s us, because it’s an entire team that works so that the final result is amazing for you, from home”, she said.

vitão was another one who appeared very excited. The singer joked that, on a day like this, it’s worth changing the traditional menu, to get lighter at the time of Dance.