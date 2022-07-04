Belo, after ending with Gracyanne, declares himself to the singer: “Te amo”

Belo uses social networks to comment on his show and sends a statement to the singer

The singer Beautifulhusband of crossfiteira Gracyanne Barbosa, He usually uses his social networks to talk about his concerts, work in music and expose a little of his personal life. At the end of May, he praised the event “Marathon of Joy”.

On his official Instagram profile, with more than 3 million followers, Beautiful shared a video of some snippets of their show. But a scene caught the attention of netizens, where he appears hugging the singer ludmilla on the stage.

In addition to praising the event, Beautiful also declared for ludmila publicly. “Congratulations! What a beautiful and surreal party, speechless, we made history yesterday in Rio de Janeiro! Gratitude for so much affection received by you. Hey beautiful people!! Together until the end of everything!! Ah @ludmilla I love you so much ok!! You’re our queen of the favela and all the fuck! See you soon!”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

Many comments about the show were positive, but the response from ludmilla the declaration of Beautiful, demonstrates how much the artists have affinity and get along well, on and off the stage. “I love you”, wrote the famous, filling with heart emojis.

BANKRUPTCY AND END WITH THE WIFE

During his participation in the program “Faustão na Band”, the singer Beautiful spoke about a financial crisis that passed during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The family is big. And even more all these people who have been with me for over 20 years. There are more than 34 families with me on the road. We had to make do,” he revealed, who even performed illegally at the time.

About the relationship with his wife, Gracyanne Barbosa, the outcome is satisfactory, as they recently completed 10 years of marriage and 14 years together. Even with ups and downs, like any relationship, Beautiful and the fitness muse are better than ever. Recently, she even had a declaration of love on the couple’s anniversary.

“Thank you for so much love and affection! I don’t know what I would do without you! Partner and love of my whole life! Happy 10 years of marriage and 14 of much love, companionship and true complicity! You are my everything!! I love you more than anything, it will be forever.” Beautiful your loved one on your social networks.

