Benfica is close to signing Reinier

Benfica concluded, this morning, the hiring of defender João Victor, trained in the basic categories of Corinthians. According to the newspaper As, the Portuguese team’s next target is Reinier, who belongs to Real Madrid and should be loaned again.

There are still rough edges to resolve in Reinier’s case, as clubs talk about how Reinier’s salary will be paid and how long the player will be on loan at the Portuguese club.

Reinier, during a match between Borussia Dortmund and Duisburg Image: Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

Reinier, 20, was revealed by Flamengo, then signed by Real Madrid and loaned out for two years to Borussia Dortmund, where he played just 741 minutes in 39 games, with one goal and one assist.

The youngster is on vacation in Rio de Janeiro awaiting the outcome of negotiations, which may include a mandatory or optional purchase clause after the player’s loan period at Benfica.

In the case of João Victor, things are more certain, since Benfica agreed to permanently hire the athlete with a 5-year contract. The defender was also coveted by Porto, but was sold to Benfica for around R$55 million.