Best moments of Vasco vs Sport for Serie B (0-0) | 03/07/2022

Vasco 0 x 0 Sport

Vanegas keeps the ball in the area, faces Léo Matos, hits with a deflection and the ball passes, taking paint off the post.

Five minutes of stoppage time.

Yellow card for Vanegas, from Sport.

60,601 fans were present at Maracanã that afternoon.

Yellow card for Edimar, from Vasco.

Bahia 0 x 0 Gremio

Yellow card for Andrey Santos, from Vasco.

Danilo Boza falls feeling cramped in the Sport area.

Vasco tries to pressure in search of the winning goal and Sport seeks the counterattack.

Giovanni risks from outside the area but Thiago Rodrigues holds it tight once again.

The match remains balanced in the second half.

Giovanni took a risk from outside the area, and Thiago makes a good save.

Vasco’s goalkeeper receives medical attention.

Fabinho crossed, Parraguez shared with Thiago, who ended up falling and Luiz Flavio scored the free-kick for Vasco.

Luciano Juba risks from far away, but sends weakly and Thiago holds it off without difficulty.

Vasco fans continue supporting and singing very loudly.

After a corner kick, Léo Matos went up well, played hard and Leão’s goalkeeper made a great save.

After a free kick, Raniel tried to hit it with a header, but he sent it over the top.

Vasco tried to arrive for the first time, but Rafael Thyere made the cut.

Vasco 0 x 0 Sport, for the 16th round of Serie B.

The match will restart at Maracanã.

Vasco 0 x 0 Sport

Sander takes the leftovers, and risks from outside the area, while Vasco players asked for a touch on the arm, but the kick went far from Thiago Rodrigues’ goal.

Two minutes of stoppage time.

Palacios risks from outside the area, but the ball deflects and goes out in a corner.

After a corner kick, Danilo Boza went up well and sent the left post of Maílson.

Good table from Pec with Andrey, who invaded the area and released the bomb that exploded in Sabino’s chest and left.

Ball possession is balanced so far: 53% for Vasco, against 47% for Sport.

Bahia 0 x 0 Gremio

Kayke fell to the lawn and receives care. Concern for Lisca on the Sport bench.

Léo Matos crosses in the right direction for Raniel, who plays headfirst, with danger.

Yellow card for Giovanni, from Sport.

Léo Matos took advantage of Sander’s wrong cut, crossed to the second post, Gabriel Pec appeared alone but played out.

Fabinho took a risk from afar, the ball exploded in Danilo Boza and stayed alive for Luciano Juba, who shot low and Thiago Rodrigues fell to defend.

After a great start, Vasco slowed down on the pitch.

Giovanni gave a great pass to Fabinho, who would go in front of the goal, but Quintero made a great tackle.

Vasco fans continue having a beautiful party at Maracanã.

Raniel steals the ball close to the area, Andrey risks from outside the area and the ball passes close to Maílson’s right post.

Gabriel Pec’s sensational dribble against Ewerton, but Sabino cut the cross from the young Vasco striker.

Vasco puts a lot of pressure on the ball out and imposes great difficulty for Sport in defense.

Léo Matos took off, was fouled, the play continued with Raniel, who bent Danilo Boza and played for Pec to kick the ball through the back line. First good arrival of departure.

Leo starts with possession of the ball.

Ball rolling for Vasco x Sport, for the 16th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B.

The ball will roll at Maracanã. Great party of the cruzmaltina fans before the game starts.

The ball will roll this Sunday (03) at 16:00 (Brasília time), being played at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The match will be broadcast live on TV Globo and Premiere. In addition, real-time, bid-by-bid coverage will be on VAVEL Brasil.

Mailson; Sander, Sabino, Thyere and Ewerthon; Fabinho, Bruno Matias and Giovanni; Alan, Luciano Juba and Kayke

Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos (Weverton), Quintero, Danilo Boza, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Palacios, Figueiredo, Gabriel Pec and Raniel.

Without winning in the last 5 rounds, Leão fired coach Gilmar Dal Pozzo, and hired Lisca, who will make his debut soon at Maracanã. The new coach will have midfielder Giovanni return to the starting lineup.

After losing their unbeaten record in Serie B, Cruzmaltino should have two changes: coach Mauricio Souza should put Léo Matos and Palacios in the starting lineup, replacing Gabriel Dias and Nenê.

After a legal battle, Vasco won the dispute against the duo Fla-Flu and will send the match at Maracanã that afternoon, with sold out tickets and the expectation of more than 60 thousand fans, once again.