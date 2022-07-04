Best moments of Vasco vs Sport for Serie B (0-0) | 03/07/2022

17:59 35 minutes ago

17:59 36 minutes ago

17:54 41 minutes ago

Vasco 0 x 0 Sport

17:51 44 minutes ago

47′ 2nd T

Vanegas keeps the ball in the area, faces Léo Matos, hits with a deflection and the ball passes, taking paint off the post.

17:48 an hour ago

45′ 2nd T

Five minutes of stoppage time.

17:45 an hour ago

42′ 2nd T

Yellow card for Vanegas, from Sport.

17:45 an hour ago

40′ 2nd – FULL HOUSE

60,601 fans were present at Maracanã that afternoon.

17:44 an hour ago

40′ 2nd – CHANGES IN VASCO

17:42 an hour ago

39′ 2nd T

Yellow card for Edimar, from Vasco.

17:41 an hour ago

38′ Q2 – IN PROGRESS

Bahia 0 x 0 Gremio

17:40 an hour ago

36′ 2nd T

Yellow card for Andrey Santos, from Vasco.

17:38 an hour ago

34′ 2nd – CHANGES IN VASCO

17:37 an hour ago

33′ 2nd T

Danilo Boza falls feeling cramped in the Sport area.

17:36 an hour ago

32′ 2nd T

Vasco tries to pressure in search of the winning goal and Sport seeks the counterattack.

17:34 an hour ago

30′ 2nd – CHANGE IN SPORT

17:29 an hour ago

25′ 2nd – CHANGES IN SPORT

17:27 an hour ago

23′ 2nd – CHANGE IN VASCO

17:27 an hour ago

22′ Q2 – ALMOST A GOAL!

17:25 an hour ago

20′ 2nd T

Giovanni risks from outside the area but Thiago Rodrigues holds it tight once again.

17:23 an hour ago

17′ 2nd T

The match remains balanced in the second half.

17:17 an hour ago

13′ 2nd T

Giovanni took a risk from outside the area, and Thiago makes a good save.

17:16 an hour ago

12′ 2nd T

Vasco’s goalkeeper receives medical attention.

17:15 an hour ago

11′ 2nd T

Fabinho crossed, Parraguez shared with Thiago, who ended up falling and Luiz Flavio scored the free-kick for Vasco.

17:12 an hour ago

8′ 2nd T

Luciano Juba risks from far away, but sends weakly and Thiago holds it off without difficulty.

17:10 an hour ago

5′ 2nd T

Vasco fans continue supporting and singing very loudly.

17:07 an hour ago

3′ Q2 – MAILSON

After a corner kick, Léo Matos went up well, played hard and Leão’s goalkeeper made a great save.

17:06 an hour ago

2′ 2nd T

After a free kick, Raniel tried to hit it with a header, but he sent it over the top.

17:04 2 hours ago

0′ 2nd T

Vasco tried to arrive for the first time, but Rafael Thyere made the cut.

17:04 2 hours ago

STEP TWO BEGINS

Vasco 0 x 0 Sport, for the 16th round of Serie B.

17:03 2 hours ago

TEAMS BACK

The match will restart at Maracanã.

16:472 hours ago

BREAK

Vasco 0 x 0 Sport

16:462 hours ago

45′ 1st T

Sander takes the leftovers, and risks from outside the area, while Vasco players asked for a touch on the arm, but the kick went far from Thiago Rodrigues’ goal.

16:442 hours ago

45′ 1st T

Two minutes of stoppage time.

16:442 hours ago

43′ 1st T

Palacios risks from outside the area, but the ball deflects and goes out in a corner.

16:402 hours ago

40′ 1st T – ON THE BEAM!

After a corner kick, Danilo Boza went up well and sent the left post of Maílson.

16:402 hours ago

38′ 1st T

Good table from Pec with Andrey, who invaded the area and released the bomb that exploded in Sabino’s chest and left.

16:392 hours ago

36′ 1st T

Ball possession is balanced so far: 53% for Vasco, against 47% for Sport.

16:322 hours ago

32′ 1st – IN PROGRESS

Bahia 0 x 0 Gremio

16:302 hours ago

30′ Q1 – CHANGE IN SPORT

16:272 hours ago

26′ 1st T

Kayke fell to the lawn and receives care. Concern for Lisca on the Sport bench.

16:262 hours ago

25′ 1st T

Léo Matos crosses in the right direction for Raniel, who plays headfirst, with danger.

16:262 hours ago

23′ 1st T

Yellow card for Giovanni, from Sport.

16:212 hours ago

21′ 1st T

Léo Matos took advantage of Sander’s wrong cut, crossed to the second post, Gabriel Pec appeared alone but played out.

16:212 hours ago

20′ 1st T

Fabinho took a risk from afar, the ball exploded in Danilo Boza and stayed alive for Luciano Juba, who shot low and Thiago Rodrigues fell to defend.

16:19 2 hours ago

18′ 1st T

After a great start, Vasco slowed down on the pitch.

16:182 hours ago

14′ 1st T

Giovanni gave a great pass to Fabinho, who would go in front of the goal, but Quintero made a great tackle.

16:08 2 hours ago

9′ 1st

Vasco fans continue having a beautiful party at Maracanã.

16:07 2 hours ago

6′ 1st T

Raniel steals the ball close to the area, Andrey risks from outside the area and the ball passes close to Maílson’s right post.

16:06 2 hours ago

5′ 1st T

Gabriel Pec’s sensational dribble against Ewerton, but Sabino cut the cross from the young Vasco striker.

16:04 3 hours ago

3′ 1st T

Vasco puts a lot of pressure on the ball out and imposes great difficulty for Sport in defense.

16:02 3 hours ago

1′ 1st T

Léo Matos took off, was fouled, the play continued with Raniel, who bent Danilo Boza and played for Pec to kick the ball through the back line. First good arrival of departure.

16:00 3 hours ago

0′ 1st T

Leo starts with possession of the ball.

16:00 3 hours ago

ROLLING BALL

Ball rolling for Vasco x Sport, for the 16th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B.

15:593 hours ago

FIELD TEAMS

The ball will roll at Maracanã. Great party of the cruzmaltina fans before the game starts.

15:433 hours ago

CLIMBED LION

15:403 hours ago

CLIMBED VASCÃO

02:33 16 hours ago

Where and how to watch the game Vasco x Sportna TV and in real time?

02:28 16 hours ago

When is the Vasco vs Sport game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The ball will roll this Sunday (03) at 16:00 (Brasília time), being played at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The match will be broadcast live on TV Globo and Premiere. In addition, real-time, bid-by-bid coverage will be on VAVEL Brasil.

02:23 16 hours ago

ARBITRATION

02:18 16 hours ago

PROBABLE SCALE OF THE SPORT

Mailson; Sander, Sabino, Thyere and Ewerthon; Fabinho, Bruno Matias and Giovanni; Alan, Luciano Juba and Kayke

02:13 16 hours ago

PROBABLE SCALE OF VASCO

Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos (Weverton), Quintero, Danilo Boza, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Palacios, Figueiredo, Gabriel Pec and Raniel.

02:08 16 hours ago

SPORT

Without winning in the last 5 rounds, Leão fired coach Gilmar Dal Pozzo, and hired Lisca, who will make his debut soon at Maracanã. The new coach will have midfielder Giovanni return to the starting lineup.

02:03 17 hours ago

VASCO

After losing their unbeaten record in Serie B, Cruzmaltino should have two changes: coach Mauricio Souza should put Léo Matos and Palacios in the starting lineup, replacing Gabriel Dias and Nenê.

01:58 17 hours ago

IMBROGLIO RESOLVED

After a legal battle, Vasco won the dispute against the duo Fla-Flu and will send the match at Maracanã that afternoon, with sold out tickets and the expectation of more than 60 thousand fans, once again.

01:48 17 hours ago

Z-4

17th- CSA – 16 points
18th – Ponte Preta – 14 points
19th- Guarani – 14 points
20th – Vila Nova – 12 points

01:43 17 hours ago

16TH ROUND GAMES

01:38 17 hours ago

WELCOME

