“Between today and tomorrow”; R$ 6 million enters the scene and Pezzolano’s ‘desire’ on Cruzeiro decides the future

Despite the excellent phase of Cruzeiro in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, with Pezzolano’s team in the isolated leadership of the table, the Raposa board has already made it clear a few times that it will strengthen for the rest of the season in this window that is about to open in July 18th.

One of the names that, according to the Cruzeiro portal, ‘Blog da Raposa’, would be on the board’s radar and had been approved by Pezzolano, is that of Jean Carlos, from Náutico. The midfielder has been vented to leave Timbu for some time now and conversations have heated up in recent weeks. This Sunday (3), the ‘novela’ seems to have won its final chapter.

This is because, according to journalist Vinicius Furlan, the Náutico is down to the smallest details of agreeing the sale of the midfielder to Esterghal, from Iran. Timbu reached an agreement of 1.2 million dollars, about R$ 6 million for the player and wants to receive it immediately, but foreigners want to make the payment in installments.

“Jean Carlos is directing his departure from the Náutico. Between today and tomorrow, the transit and payment details will be decided. Náutico wants the cash value (they seek 1.2 million dollars) to strengthen immediately, but Esterghal wants to pay in installments. Few details missing“, revealed the journalist.

With that, he can cross the name of Jean Carlos from the ‘list’ of Raposa’s targets. The midfielder, despite not being in his best moment, would be a good fit in a position that Cruzeiro needs. Its low value compared to the other options in the position was something that encouraged the board.