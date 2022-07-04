‘Beyond Illusion’: Joaquim discovers David’s true identity | come around

04 Jul Monday

Joaquim welcomes Rafael Antunes and is thrilled with the possibility of defeating Davi. Eugênio complains about his marriage to Úrsula to Violeta. Joaquim tells Úrsula about the real Rafael. Iolanda looks for Joaquim’s documents at Augusta’s house. The radio contest begins. Augusta suspects that her house has been invaded and looks for David’s briefcase. Joaquim arrives at the police station. Emília is successful in her radio presentation, and Cipriano criticizes his wife. Davi asks Heloísa to hide the folder with the documents against Joaquim. Constantino presents Valentino’s show. Olivia questions Heloísa about her biological father. Matias runs away with Heloísa’s wedding dress. Valentino gives a warning to Davi, who is apprehensive. Joaquim discovers David’s true identity.

