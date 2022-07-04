Body of Caiado’s son will be cremated this Monday in Goiânia | Goiás

The body of Governor Ronaldo Caiado’s son will be cremated in Goiânia this Monday (4), from 8 am, according to the care manager of the Vale do Cerrado cemetery, Heber Willian. There is still no information on the cause of death of Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho, who was an administrator and was only 40 years old.

Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho died on Sunday (3) in Nova Crixás, and was laid to rest in the capital. There is still no information on whether, after the cremation, there will be a ceremony for the ashes to be handed over to the family.

The wake was held with the presence of several politicians and authorities who went to the cemetery to say goodbye to the administrator and provide support to the governor of Goiás and his family. The wake ended around 11 pm, after a farewell funeral ceremony that was held by the family inside the crematorium.

According to the cemetery care manager, after the ceremony, Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho’s body was sent to a cold chamber, where it is frozen so that no liquids and gases come out that could interfere with the cremation.

The governor received the information of his son’s death while he was with his wife, Gracinha Caiado, in one of the closing masses of the Festa do Divino Pai Eterno in Trindade. A video recorded the moment he left the celebration in a hurry.

After the death of the governor’s son, several entities and authorities mourned Ronaldo Filho’s departure with messages and notes of condolence. The Chamber of Goiânia, the city hall of the capital and the Legislative Assembly of Goiânia (Alego) even declared official mourning.

