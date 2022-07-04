Bolsonaro confirms project that returns taxes and reduces electricity bill

We know that the electricity bill in Brazil is one of the most expensive in the world, but we are still not used to such an increase in value, and every month people have struggled to keep this bill up to date. After all, we need electricity for just about everything in modern society.

And having the power cut off due to lack of payment is a horrible experience that is etched in the memory of anyone who knows they will have to stay in the dark and take cold showers, no matter the season.

But luckily some good news in this regard is coming.

Recently, a bill was passed that promises to help people in this regard.

As? The proposal aims to create a mechanism for reduction of electricity tariffs. And better: this should come into force later this year. This must happen through the return of undue charges on your electricity bill. It will certainly be something that will make the Brazilian very excited.

The law has already been sanctioned and even officially published in the Official Gazette of the Union, all this after it was also approved in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, without any type of veto. In other words, it’s real!

The bill provides for the withdrawal of ICMS, a state tax, which was part of the PIS/Cofins tax base, which is a federal tax. This was determined by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The decision ended up generating a credit of R$ 50 billion that will be destined for the distribution of electric energy, therefore, this is a credit paid by the Federal Revenue Service.

And now that reality will finally reach the consumer’s hands. This will happen in many ways, for example, through Light, which has already seen part of the amount returned to the electricity bill, causing the bill to be lower compared to discount of the transfer.

The government estimate is that there is still at least R$ 42 billion to be used in other accounts, considerably reducing the amount that people will need to pay in the coming months.

This discount has also been approved by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL). She says this will take into account the cost of purchasing energy, dollars and subsidies.

In this way, ANEEL will return the values ​​to consumers later this year. It is also worth remembering that the text that has already been approved came after several very expensive adjustments that ended up taking people by surprise. All this in the middle of an election year.