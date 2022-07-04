Bolsonaro is willing to pay any price to remain in the presidency

Why did the real depreciate again after a continuous appreciation, in which it went from more than BRL 5.60/US$ at the end of 2021 to BRL 4.60 in April 2022?

While the recent depreciation was helped by the strengthening dollar, which accelerated with the Fed’s decision to step up the fed funds rate hike, this is only part of the explanation. The other is the increased risk in Brazil.

A widely used measure to assess risk is the 10-year CDS quotes. Despite the good fiscal results of 2021 and early 2022, the Brazilian CDS quotes have been growing, approaching the same 450 points that were observed in 2020, when the primary deficit reached 10% of GDP and the gross debt at almost 90%. % of GDP.

In Latin America, excluding Argentina, which is struggling to meet the conditionalities imposed by an agreement with the IMF, the price of our CDS only does not exceed that of Colombia, whose crisis led to the election of Petro.

Increases in fiscal risk reduce demand for Brazilian assets and depreciate the real, either because they reduce capital inflows or because they increase demand for currency hedging.

What would explain the paradox of risks growing with the exchange rate depreciating along with an apparent improvement in fiscal results, coming from the collection due to inflation and rising commodity prices?

The explanation is that risk is not measured only by the primary result and debt dynamics, but by the consequences of populist decisions that undermine the foundations of the economic policy framework, and whose results take time to appear.

There is no space here to expose all the manifestations of populism that lead to this consequence, but three examples are enough to make clear its destructive power.

The first is the absurd creation of the secret budget. The second is the flurry of PECs raising spending for the sole purpose of increasing the president’s popularity.

The third is the attempt to make the State-Owned Companies Law innocuous. The secret budget is a way of covering up corruption, like the one that took hold at Petrobras during the Lula government.

Finally, the change in the State-Owned Companies Law puts to rest the hope that Petrobras could transform itself into a large company whose objective was to contribute to economic growth by increasing its efficiency.

There is a huge institutional setback underway, and Bolsonaro is willing to pay any price to remain in the presidency.