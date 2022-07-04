Botafogo seeks to win again in the Brasileirão and break taboo against Red Bull Bragantino, away from home

O Botafogo coexists with the expectation of investments from John Textor and the swing on the field without winning for two matches. In the next round of Brazilianthe commanders of Luís Castro will have the task of winning again and breaking a no-win taboo on the RB Bragantino.

The teams have already faced each other on 19 occasions, with seven victories for São Paulo, six draws and six triumphs for Alvinegro. With 51 goals in total, Massa Bruta hit the net 26 times against 23 for the lonely star team.

Despite the history of the confrontation being balanced, Glorioso has not beaten Massa Bruta for six years. The last victory took place on July 27, 2016, when they scored 1-0 with a goal from Vinícius Tanque, for the Copa do Brasil that year. At the time, the team, then directed by Ricardo Gomes, took the vacancy.

However, the last time the Cariocas left Bragança Paulista with three points was in 1997. On October 14 of that year, Alvinegro triumphed, with goals from Dimba, França and Sinval, while Geraldo scored for the paulistas.

In Brazilian Championships, RB Bragantino has already won six duels, with five draws and only two wins for Botafogo. The paulistas have already scored 17 times, against 15 of the cariocas. In the last duel, the Bragança Paulista team won by 2 to 1 with goals from Ytalo and Claudinho, while Matheus Babi discounted.

In the current edition of the Brasileirão, both teams have 18 points and oscillate on the field. Thus, Massa Bruta comes from a 4-2 defeat to the packed vice-leader Athletico-PR. Alvinegro, in turn, also suffered a setback in the previous round, in the classic against Fluminense, 1-0, with a goal by Manoel.