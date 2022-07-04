Brazil wastes 40% of its children’s talent, says unprecedented World Bank study

  • Thais Carrança – @tcarran
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Boy selling sprinkle cookies to driver stopped in traffic

The World Bank estimates that Brazil’s GDP could be 158% higher if children developed to their full potential and the country reached full employment

What do a child living on the streets and out of school in São Paulo and a young black university graduate who can’t find a job in Salvador have in common?

Both are part of the talent pool that is wasted every day in Brazil.

A Brazilian child born in 2019 should reach, on average, only 60% of their potential human capital when they turn 18, calculates an unprecedented study by the World Bank, to which BBC News Brasil had access.

This means that 40% of all Brazilian talent is left out, in the national average.

