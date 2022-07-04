Brazil will face Japan in the quarterfinals of the League of Nations | volleyball

This Sunday afternoon, Brazil met its first rival in the final phase of the League of Nations, which will be played from July 13, in Turkey. The renewed selection of coach José Roberto Guimarães will face Japan in the quarterfinals. After a rocky start to the tournament, the Japanese hit a streak of four straight defeats and dropped from first to fifth on the leaderboard.
Brazil had a great campaign in the regular phase of the League of Nations — Photo: Disclosure / FIVB
The Brazilian team secured the second position after 12 games in the regular phase, with 10 wins and two defeats. However, due to the new dispute system of the League of Nations, the selection of Zé Roberto advanced to the finals with the third place. Turkey had its classification assured for hosting the last phase and became the seed for having been among the 8 best teams in the regular phase. If it was out of the cut, it would enter with the 8th wave.
Turkey’s move to the top of the table pushed the other teams to new positions. Thus, the USA, who were in the lead, advanced to the finals in second, Brazil in third, Italy in fourth, China in fifth, Japan in sixth and Serbia in seventh and Thailand, which presented a consistent since the initial stage and conquered the volleyball scene, entered eighth.
Nations League Quarter Finals
|Turkey (1st) vs Thailand (8th)
|United States (2nd) vs Serbia (7th)
|Brazil (3rd) vs Japan (6th)
|Italy (4th) vs China (5th)
Brazil and Japan in season
Brazil and Japan faced each other twice in 2022, before the Nations League debut. In friendly games, in the United States, the Asian team prevailed on the court. It is worth mentioning, however, that important pieces such as the Gabi pointer, for example, had not yet been presented to the cast. The selection had a great campaign in the regular phase of the League, beating important rivals such as Turkey and Serbia. The two defeats went to the United States and Italy.
Japan, in turn, surprised by beating the American team by 3 sets to 0 and starting a sequence of 8 victories. He spent the first two stages of the competition in the absolute lead. But lost the last four games and plummeted in the table.