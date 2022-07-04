‘Brazilians are no longer that smart guy’, says Valter Hugo Mãe

the portuguese writer Valter Hugo Mother he was getting ready to cross Avenida Paulista, on the afternoon of Friday, 1st, when a sticker fixed on a pole caught his attention. “Vote for an indigenous woman,” he said. The author removed the sticker and stuck it in his notebook. The people who inhabited Brazil before the arrival of the colonizers still attract him, especially after publishing The Diseases of Brazil (Biblioteca Azul), a book that is the subject of conversations and lectures at the São Paulo International Book Biennial.

Hugo Mãe is one of the main guests of the event, which runs until Sunday, 10th, and honors Portugal. The historical relationship between the two countries inspired the book, one of the writer’s most important and which deals with a delicate topic: the genocide of indigenous people promoted by the European people. “It is believed that, in 1500, about eight million native people should have lived here and, 300 years later, already close to the Independence of Brazil, there were no more than two million”, observes that, at the invitation of Estadão, he strolled through the Paulista region.

With the title inspired by Father António Vieira (1608-1697), another Portuguese who also took a critical look at the country, The Diseases of Brazil places the indigenous person at the center of the narrative, by telling perceptions about the invasion and the process of extermination from his perspective. For this, Hugo Mãe created an imaginary land, inspired by the narratives of native peoples. “It is not anthropology, but an attempt to create an idea of ​​justice around the great losses of the oppressed.”

Poetry

It was his novel that required the most work, whether in the choice of language or in facing ethical questions about the legitimacy of dealing with this universe. “One of my dilemmas was choosing the form of writing, which could not be my Portuguese or a mimicked Brazilian. I then sought to create a strangeness within the language that could awaken in the reader the impression of entering a foreign territory. It is a novel that uses the strategy of poetry.”

Such a decision proved to be the right one both to fill the narrative with lyricism and to justify the choice of a thorny subject, something that only foreigners in love with Brazil have the possibility to embrace. “For Europeans – and the Portuguese in particular – the extermination of indigenous people is a past that today lives in libraries and museums. With the book, I seek to arouse interest in a reality that seems unknown or not accepted.”

Hugo Mãe walked along Paulista, in the Masp region. He observed the intense movement on the avenue, in addition to the number of people on the streets. Somehow, it’s details that inspire his work. “I always try to come to Brazil, because this contact fertilizes my creation process, which is somehow instigated by travel – I always spy a lot”, he says. “And I’ve noticed that Brazilians are no longer that smart guy, who doesn’t let himself be fooled. Now, with this hatred emerging, with the neighbor being an enemy, I think someone has deceived Brazilians in a way I never thought would happen.”