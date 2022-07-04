Bruno Gagliasso’s brother, Thiago is convicted of spreading perverse fake news

support the 247

247 – Brother of actor Bruno Gagliasso, also actor and now influencer Thiago Gagliasso was convicted by Justice for spreading fake news. The former participant in A Fazenda will have to pay R$10,000 to Adriana Santana de Araújo Rodrigues, mother of one of the youths in the Jacarezinho massacre in May of last year. She sued bolsonarista after he posted on his social media photos of a woman holding a rifle claiming to be the mother of Marlon Santana de Araújo, one of the victims.

The information is from columnist Ancelmo Gois, from O Globo. Despite the actor’s conviction, Adriana’s lawyer complained about the penalty. “It’s practically a stimulus to keep lying”, said João Tancredo, who considered the value negligible. At the time, the police themselves denied that it was her in the images.

According to lawyer João Tancredo, Thiago Gagliasso is the seventh Bolsonarista convicted of the same crime: former senator Magno Malta; federal deputies Captain Alberto Neto (PL-AM) and Luis Miranda (Republicans-DF); and state deputies Filippe Poubel (PL-RJ), Gil Diniz (PL-SP) and Delegada Sheila (PL-MG) were also forced by the court to indemnify Adriana for publishing the video with the false photos.

