Bruno kicks Marrone out of the closet to the public and tells him to take over

Bruno and Marrone get into controversy over the sexuality of the second voice

Bruno and Marrone always give something to talk about when the subject is controversial. After all, known for saying what he wants, the first voice of the duo usually gets excited and ends up even embarrassing the partner.

At the time of lives, for example, the duo sank into controversy. In a presentation, Marrone advised Gusttavo Lima about the end of his relationship with Andressa Suita, who at the time were at the height of their separation, and Bruno got involved by saying that his partner had no morals to address this issue and suggested that he admit his sexuality.

“Brown you can’t talk about marriage. You have to marry a transvestite soon”, joked Bruno. However, the singer expressed his anger and retorted that his partner should dress like a woman: “Where is he? Where is he? Wear a skirt then you there”.

Of course, the presentation generated controversy for the week and Bruno was detonated by the public. The guys tend to preserve Marrone for him if he is less open-mouthed than his partner. Therefore, the lie ended up having a negative impact.

Controversy of the Barbosa sisters

Recently there was a fuss involving the country duo Bruno and Marrone exposed by the Barbosa sisters, a duo formed by Edna and Dinah, who ended up being expelled from the dressing room of a show they were supposed to open.

The first voice opened the game and revealed that one of them saw the whole situation happening and did absolutely nothing.

But, during an interview with André Piuti’s channel, on the Youtube platform, both confirmed that all this is water under the bridge, but that at the time, it was desperate to be treated like no one else.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to being expelled, the two had the opening show canceled due to problems in the organization of the event.