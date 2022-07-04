Caio Castro and Daiane de Paula enjoy festival in São Paulo – Quem

+



Caio Castro and Daiane de Paula at the Turá Festival (Photo: Eduardo Martins / Agnews)

Caio Castro and his girlfriend, Daiane de Paula, were present on the second day of the Turá Festival, at Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo. In addition to the couple Fernanda Paes Leme, Jeniffer Nascimento and Rafaela Mandelli were also some of the famous names that attended the event this Sunday (3).

This is the first edition of the festival, which has only national singers in its line-up. On Saturday (2), names such as Roberta Sá, Shaman, lagoon, Paulinho da Viola, emicida and more. This Sunday (3), it was the turn to Mart’nália, Alcaeus Valença, Baco Exu do Blues with guests, Nando Reis with john, Bahiasystembetween others.

Fernanda Paes Leme (Photo: Lucas Ramos / Brazil News)

Jeniffer Nascimento and Jean Amorim (Photo: Lucas Ramos / Brazil News)

Rafaela Mandelli and her daughter, Catarina (Photo: Lucas Ramos / Brazil News)

MartNália at the Turá Festival (Photo: Lucas Ramos / Brazil News)

Alceu Valença at the Turá Festival (Photo: Lucas Ramos / Brazil News)

Marina Sena at the Turá Festival (Photo: Eduardo Martins/AgNews)

Baco Exu do Blues at the Turá Festival (Photo: Eduardo Martins/AgNews)

Nando Reis and Jão (Photo: Lucas Ramos / Brazil News)

Baianasystem (Photo: Eduardo Martins / AGNEWS)