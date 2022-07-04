Caio Castro and Daiane de Paula enjoy festival in São Paulo – Quem

Caio Castro and his girlfriend, Daiane de Paula, were present on the second day of the Turá Festival, at Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo. In addition to the couple Fernanda Paes Leme, Jeniffer Nascimento and Rafaela Mandelli were also some of the famous names that attended the event this Sunday (3).
This is the first edition of the festival, which has only national singers in its line-up. On Saturday (2), names such as Roberta Sá, Shaman, lagoon, Paulinho da Viola, emicida and more. This Sunday (3), it was the turn to Mart’nália, Alcaeus Valença, Baco Exu do Blues with guests, Nando Reis with john, Bahiasystembetween others.