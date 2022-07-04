Caixa already has a date to release new FGTS withdrawal

Next July, the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will begin to be paid by Caixa Econômica Federal for all workers born in the month in question and who are entitled to receive the birthday withdrawal.

As for the value that each worker receives, this will depend mainly from the amount of money that the citizen has in his FGTS account, but this can be checked in advance.

The payment of the anniversary withdrawal is made this way, because it follows a certain payment system. It works like this: the higher the balance in the worker’s account, the lower the payout percentage.

Check the table below to understand how the birthday withdrawal payment works in practice:

Balance ranges in BRL withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500 50% – From BRL 500.01 to a thousand reais 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5 thousand 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10 thousand 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15 thousand 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20 thousand 10% BRL 1,900 Over BRL 20 thousand 5% BRL 2,900

Who can receive the FGTS birthday loot?

There are some criteria that need to be met so that the professional can receive the values. See what they are below:

Have a savings or checking account at Caixa Econômica Federal;

Have a sufficient balance in the FGTS;

Have the CPF regularized in the Federal Revenue;

Be over 18 years old;

Have all accounts up to date with Caixa Econômica Federal or wish to use the FGTS anniversary withdrawal to remedy the debt.

If the worker meets all the aforementioned requirements and wants to Consult their available balance or the right to receive the withdrawal in their birthday month, they must access one of the following channels:

FGTS application that is available for Android and iOS;

Website fgts.caixa.gov.br;

Freephone number 0800 724 2019.

Check the FGTS birthday withdrawal payment schedule

Here’s the full payout table for this year’s Anniversary Loot: