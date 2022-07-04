Caixa will make a new round of PIS/Pasep withdrawals in July?

O salary allowance It has already helped many people in 2022. The benefit that was stopped because of some financial issues that were caused by the COVID-19 virus pandemic ended up returning during this year and has contemplated many Brazilians.

The program contemplated people annually until 2020, when that money needed to be reallocated to efforts to fight the virus. It wasn’t until that year, when things calmed down, that he got paid again. But even though many people have already received the amount, the question of whether there will be more payments in July still remains.

What leads many people to create the expectation that a new round will take place next month is that before the pandemic, the payment of PIS/Pasep always took place in the seventh month of the year. As it will have been three months since the last payments, the government would have had time to restructure.

Despite this, Brazilians may be disappointed to learn that there does not appear to be any government intention to release a new round of payments.

This is because, it seems, the executive – when planning the payments – put all available resources for payment on the first redemption date, meaning that there was no other fund for a new round.

As this year’s payment was based on the amounts receivable for 2020, it is likely that PIS/Pasep will return in the same way next year, but paying the amounts for 2021.

So we have already told you that if you want to be entitled to the benefit in the year 2023, you will need to meet some requirements for that current year.

Having registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have worked for 30 consecutive days in a formal and duly registered job;

Have all your information updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS). But it is worth remembering that this part is up to your former or current employers.

And to resolve any remaining doubts, you can find out if you will be entitled to the benefit or not in a very simplified way.

If you are an industry worker privateyou may:

View through the Caixa Trabalhador app;

See the Caixa Econômica Federal website;

Consult the question by calling Caixa’s customer service (0800 726 0207).

In the case of the sector worker publiche can use the telephones of the Banco do Brasil call center to check the situation: