Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the 2024 game emerge in a massive leak

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and what appears to be Treyarch’s 2024 Call of Duty were the subject of a major leak that led to a series of images and information leaked onto the internet, reported by data mining group RealityUK.

The leak originated from Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile alpha, which apparently contains files and images that come from the two main chapters in question. Some images of the map can be seen in Orange Man’s tweets below, though it’s unclear how long they will remain active given the presence of clearly “top secret” material for Activision Blizzard.

Thought it was a Caldera POI for a minute there lol Fishtown (GW) pic.twitter.com/VpPJlvNLnS — orange man (@RealiityUK) July 3, 2022

The images refer to several new maps, such as the so-called “Grand Prix”, which appears to have to do with a Formula 1 circuit, Oilfield, Museum, Saba, Hydro, Fishtown, Sira, Stealth and others.

Stealth and Village even come from Treyarch’s upcoming Call of Duty, which is what’s due out in 2024 and which is currently in development at the team, which could have to do with the Black Ops sub-series.

Several other details also emerged from this leak, which pertain to different features of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in particular.

Weapons – Akilo, kilo53, kilo74, kilo105, mcharlie, mcbravo, M4, scharlie, schotel, falpha, clasp, Aug, STG A3; Snipers / Marksman Rifle type LM-S, sa700, AX-50; SMG Lachmann Sub, alpha57, beta, victor, aviktor, PSDW 50, mpapax, Sakin 9, LMP; Shotgun model Bryson 800, mike1014, mkviktor, Lockwood 725; LMG RAAL, ahotel, foxtrot, Bruen MK9, ngolf7, rkilo, mkilo3, kilo21; X12 Pistols, Revive Pistol, .50 GS, papa220, siwhiskeyLaunchers: mike203, RPG7, PILA, JOKR, Strela-P

Perks: Amplified, engineer, resupply, ghost, high alert, overkill, battle-hardened, death chain, scavenger, shrapnel, cold blooded, pitcher, tactical extra, focus, rush, adjust

Killstreak: “circle peek”, UAV counterattack, cluster attack

Maps: Action_park, agentperf, old, backstab, cathedral, climb, cruce, davos, dogtown, esports gym, exhume, favela, fire range, floating bay, grandprix, killhouse, lighthouse, luxury, mountain town, narcos, oilfield, ridge, runner, saba, rescue, tokyo, yellowcastle, Hydro, Museum, Swap Meet, Fishtown, farm,

More information was also released about the DMZ mode from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, scheduled for Q1 2023. This focuses on another set of maps, namely Stronghold, Hydro (apt, storage, broadcast), Quarry (control, office, storage), Resort , Trapper ?, “gas_station”, “uav_tower”, “train”, “sam_site”, involves the use of various vehicles such as RHIB (a boat), SUV 1996 (an SUV), JLTV (a kind of truck).

Source