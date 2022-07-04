Card companies have until this week to explain machine accessibility

Request aims to determine whether the equipment available on the market is accessible to consumers with some type of disability

Epitacio Pessoa/Estadão Content

It is essential that people with disabilities can use the machines with autonomy, security and confidentiality of personal information.



Until July 8th, nine credit and debit card machine companies will have to give explanations to the Justice ministry about accessibility. THE National Consumer Secretariat notified brands to confirm whether the devices offered comply with the adjustments provided for in the Statute of Persons with Disabilities, as recommended by the National Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which seeks to encourage the adoption of adapted devices. The request aims to determine whether the equipment available on the market is accessible to consumers with some type of disability, since the Consumer Protection Code guarantees the right to carry out operations with autonomy, security and secrecy of personal information. Devices without adjustments can cause constraints and limitations.

Blind customers or those with reduced vision, for example, when having to make transactions through an electronic screen, without the necessary adaptations, the customer often has to trust strangers to enter the password or even give up on the purchase. Among the necessary resources, the machines used in commerce must have assistive technologies such as: physical keyboard, screen readers, speech synthesis software and touch-accessible screen.

*With information from reporter Katiuscia Sotomayor