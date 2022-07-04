Carla Diaz recalls cancer diagnosis: ‘Dying so young’

In her profile on social networks, Carla Diaz recalled the diagnosis of thyroid cancer and made a long outburst about the disease. Photo: Instagram/@carladiaz

Last Saturday, the 2nd, Carla Diaz used her social networks to tell that it has been two years since she discovered the diagnosis of thyroid cancer. The actress published a long text in her profile on Instagram and thrilled his followers.

“Exactly 2 years ago I discovered cancer. In a pandemic period, where everyone was worried and confined inside their homes. You can imagine how difficult it was, right? I suddenly became a risk group, I had to have the strength not only to going through cancer and the weight that this disease already accompanies, but also to take care of myself and do the treatment effectively”, he wrote at the beginning of the publication.

The former BBB said that one of the first symptoms that appeared was frequent reflux and that made her seek a doctor.

“Thanks to a reflux, I went to a doctor and got an early diagnosis. It was a horrible feeling, after dinner it felt like someone was hanging me and I couldn’t really explain what I was feeling. With the persistence of this feeling, we started to investigate I scheduled exams with my gynecologist and I never imagined that what lay ahead were endless consultations and days of distress”, he explained.

Now cured of the disease after undergoing surgery and treatments with specialized doctors, Carla Diaz said she was afraid of dying so young. “It was horrible not knowing what awaited me, the uncertainty, fear, agony, and worry… I asked myself: ‘Will I die so young?’. After all, who expects cancer at 29? After so many uncertainties and biopsies, we received the much-unwanted ‘yes’. Yes, it was thyroid cancer”, he recalled.

Carla said the struggle began that after the diagnosis and she had to go through several consultations until the day of the surgery: “I am grateful every day for having seen amazing doctors, who were angels in my life”.

“The strongest memory of the day of the surgery was the awakening. In which, I only knew how to look at my mother and ask if I was alive. Yes, alive and cured!”, she recalled.