Cash: ‘Kyrgios took tennis to the lowest level’

London, England) – One of the honorees at the centenary of Wimbledon Center Court, Australian Pat Cash harshly criticized fellow countryman Nick Kyrgios, accusing him of cheating with his antics on the court against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. He didn’t mince words and said that tennis reached its lowest level in that match,

“It was absolute chaos. He took tennis to the lowest level I can see when it comes to game play, cheating, manipulation, abuse and aggressive behavior with referees and line judges. He was lucky to get through the first set when he should have been disqualified. Something has to be done, it’s just an absolute circus,” said Cash, who is commenting on the tournament for R.BBC radio.

Wimbledon champion in 1987, the Australian tried to clarify what he meant when he said that Kyrgios cheats on the court. “Tsitsipas would make a challenge and he would go there and start complaining, he kept pushing all the time. That’s part of the game, but it’s the kind of thing he does and I think there’s a limit. I don’t see a problem with a little bit, but he does it at a level that’s out of control.”

For Cash, the match referee lost control. “The ball players were running around the court even when Kyrgios was serving. Tsitsipas got sucked right into it, so it was fun and fascinating, but for me it’s gone too far now.”

Another who also criticized Kyrgios was the Swede Mats Wilander. “I’ve never seen anything like it and I’m not sure I want to see anything like it again. I don’t think that’s what we want to promote in tennis. We don’t want to promote it as entertainment, we want to promote it as something inspiring, educational, but that’s what people might want to see. I’m not sure I’m a big fan of what’s going on,” he lamented to the Eurosport.

Even American John McEnroe, who used to burst onto the court and scold the referees during his days on the circuit, was highly critical of Kyrgios’ behavior in his comments to the ESPN. “It’s embarrassing, he doesn’t have to do all that. It’s scary how good he is, it’s sad in a way.”