Ceará reduces ICMS and fuel and energy should become cheaper in the state

The 18% cap on the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) for fuel, energy and transport services will be implemented in Ceará.

The state had been postponing the tax reduction amid judicial questioning of the measure. With new value, prices charged to the final consumer should reduce.

Information was revealed on the morning of this Monday, July 4, by the governor of the state, Izolda Cela (PDT), in a publication on social networks.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“In a meeting with PGE and Sefaz, I determined the application of the Law on ICMS on fuels in Ceará”, highlights the state manager in the post.

The estimated loss to the public coffers of Ceará is R$ 2.1 billion in 2022 alone, according to projections by the Secretary of Finance of the State (Sefaz).

The management’s main concern is the maintenance of funds destined for investments in health and education, such as the Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund (Fundeb).

When announcing the adoption of the 18% tax ceiling, Izolda stressed the risks of the measure for such investments.

“We will continue to fight so that the State does not lose resources for education, health, security and social programs”, punctuates the publication.

The governor reiterates the search for a conciliation proposal in progress at the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

According to specialists, most of the price reduction generated by the reduction of ICMS on fuels, energy and transport services should be canceled out by readjustments due to external factors aggravated by inflation.

In this context of dualities between the pros and cons of the tax reduction measure, Izolda says that, with the reduction, “only the poorest are harmed”

More Economy news

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags